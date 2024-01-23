What is Elle King's net worth in 2024? Details explored as singer gets blasted by fans for "hammered" performance

Singer-songwriter Elle King recently made news for her wayward performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Elle King was scheduled to sing at The Grand Ole Opry, the largest venue in the country music industry.

Her performance was meant to celebrate Dolly Parton's 78th birthday on January 19, 2024. The singer was all set to perform the hit song Marry Me by the late, great vocalist Dolly Parton. However, the vocalist mispronounced the song's words and even acted strangely around the audience during the performance. She appeared to be fighting with the audience in a video some fans took and later posted on TikTok. The singer was quoted saying the following:

"You ain’t getting your money back. I’ll tell you one thing more, hi, my name is Elle King, I’m f--king hammered."

While Elle King may not have had a performance to remember, the singer has enjoyed success and fame in her career to date. The popular country singer currently holds a net worth of around $4 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Elle King's Net Worth in 2024 - How much has the Grammy-nominated singer earned over the years?

Elle King is a very popular country and blues rock singer-songwriter. The singer has published three albums to date after making her debut with an EP titled The Elle King EP back in 2012. Since then the singer has sold a large number of albums and currently has a net worth of $4 million.

King is the daughter of American comedian and actor Rob Schneider and London King (a former model). Although her parents divorced when she was still young, she was introduced to the world of showbiz from an early age and even made her acting debut in her father's film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo in 1999.

However, Elle King found her calling in music and has achieved success and recognition as a singer. The net worth of $4 million accumulated by King is through her singing career. After starting out as a busker in the streets of New York City as a 16 year-old she had her breakthrough in 2012. She went on to tour with megastars like Ed Sheeran, James Bay, Maroon 5, and Of Monsters and Men among other artists. King's latest album was released in 2023 and is titled Come Get Your Wife.

Why were fans angry at Elle King?

As mentioned earlier King was supposed to perform Dolly Parton's song Marry Me at the Grand Ole Opry on January 19, 2024. Fans were left disappointed as the singer showed up inebriated which was seen as disrespectful to the great Dolly Parton and also to the fans themselves who turned up to watch a great show

As per Billboard, a member of King’s band suggested that she sing one of her own songs instead of the Parton cover. She responded by saying the following:

“I can barely play another person’s song, let me see if I can play one of mine.”

The Grand Ole Opry apologized on social media to a fan who expressed dissatisfaction with King's performance during Friday's Ryman Auditorium tribute program.

"we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

Kings's antics on the stage caused quite a stir among fans and many of them took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.