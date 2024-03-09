A perennial favorite in the entertainment industry, Jennifer Aniston shot to stardom with her portrayal of Rachel Green on the beloved sitcom Friends. In addition to her acting prowess, Aniston has become synonymous with stunning hairstyles that continue to inspire and captivate audiences. It’s not just how she styles her hair that sets her apart, but the care she puts into keeping her hair healthy and strong.

Jennifer Aniston's hair has undergone various transformations, but it continues to exude health and beauty. Understanding her haircare routine gives us valuable insight into the secrets behind her luscious hair and gives enthusiasts looking to emulate her stunning hairstyles a clearer picture.

The actress also places a lot of emphasis on her hair, which is reflected in her recent haircare project, LolaVie, her internal holistic beauty regimen. Her simple haircare routine was shared by none other than her hairstylist, Chris McMillan.

Jennifer Aniston's haircare routine

Jennifer Aniston’s haircare routine is a testament to her determination to keep her hair healthy and glossy amidst the challenges of everyday fashion. She follows a very simple haircare routine, where she opts for double cleansing her hair, followed by a deep conditioning session and scalp treatments, and regular trims. During an interview with Vogue, Jennifer's hairstylist, Chris McMillan, said:

"Every Sunday, Aniston fits in a weekly deep conditioning treatment—typically the Living Proof Restore Mask—while getting her nails done and watching 60 minutes. Another all-important supplementary treatment is Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub."

Detailed steps of Jennifer Aniston's haircare routine

Double cleanse with precision

Comprehensive conditioning session

Weekly deep conditioning treatment

Scalp treatments and scientific brushing

Consistent haircuts and trims

Keeping curls intact

1) Double cleanse with precision

Aniston takes hair-washing seriously, alternating between Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo and Drunk Elephant Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, based on her hair's daily needs. Her stylist, Chris McMillan, emphasized the importance of a really good double cleanse to ensure proper cleansing and a longer-lasting clean scalp.

2) Comprehensive conditioning session

Following the cleanse, Aniston engages in a roots-to-end conditioning session using Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner or Canalé Soften Conditioner. Contrary to common misconceptions, McMillan highlighted that conditioning the entire length of the hair doesn't flatten it; instead, it provides essential moisture, likening conditioner to facial moisturizer for the hair.

3) Weekly deep conditioning treatment

Aniston incorporates a weekly deep conditioning treatment, often using the Living Proof Restore Mask, during her Sunday beauty routine. This ritual ensures optimal hydration and nourishment for her locks, contributing to their overall health and vitality.

4) Scalp treatments and scientific brushing

An essential part of Jennifer Aniston's routine involves monthly scalp treatments using Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub. McMillan employs a scientific brushing technique to remove dead skin from the scalp, promoting blood flow, eliminating buildup, and fostering hair growth.

5) Consistent haircuts and trims

Aniston's commitment to consistency extends to regular haircuts and trims, occurring every four weeks. McMillan highlighted the importance of staying faithful to this routine, emphasizing that even a minor trim, known as a "dusting," aids in preventing split ends caused by styling or environmental factors.

While talking about getting trims, Chris revealed to Vogue:

"For her hair-care routine, getting regular haircuts and trims is an essential part of her well-calibrated equation. She gets her hair cut every four weeks, even if it's just a baby trim."

6) Keeping curls intact

Jennifer Aniston's aversion to styled curls is evident in her style choices. Instead of using metal scrapers, McMillan, her hairstylist, opts for blow dryers and a variety of round brush sizes to achieve a smooth, natural effect. The pared-back style of accessories ensures that Aniston's hair remains tactile and carefree.

With her over-the-top hairstyle concept, Aniston’s commitment to perfect, even, and smooth hair is a guiding light for those who wish to achieve and maintain shiny, healthy hair.

Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie haircare line further reinforces her commitment to simplifying hair routines while delivering the best results.