Where is Liz Golyar of Lover, Stalker, Killer now? Explained 

Lover, Stalker, Killer fame Liz Golyar, whose real name is Shanna Golyar, has been imprisoned at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women since 2017. She was convicted of first-degree murder and is currently serving a life sentence without parole. The twisted love triangle involving Liz Golyar, Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver is explored in the spine-tingling true crime documentary, Lover, Stalker, Killer. The documentary was released on 9 February 2024 on Netflix.

Golyar's acts have captivated audiences and raised questions about obsession, deception and the consequences of uncontrolled manipulation. In this article, we will delve into the intriguing case of Liz Golyar.

Who is Liz Golyar in Lover, Stalker, Killer?

Shanna "Liz" Golyar, the central figure of the true crime documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer, is a woman who was involved in manipulation and cheating. Initially, she was known to be a mother of two children. However, things took a dark turn in her life when she got involved in a romantic triangle with Dave Kroupa and Cari Farver.

In the documentary, Liz is depicted as a complex and mysterious person who is skilled at charming people, while hiding her ulterior motives. She tricks and manipulates not only the people closest to her but also law enforcement officials.

Where is Liz Golyar now?

Lover, Stalker, Killer's Liz Golyar now resides in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women. After being accused of first-degree murder on December 22, 2016, in relation to Cari Farver's disappearance and assumed death, she was moved into this facility.

After a national trial on August 15, 2017, Golyar was declared guilty of the charges. That effectively put an end to Golyar's deceptive tactics, as she's now serving a life sentence.

How did Liz Golyar end up in prison?

As seen in the documentary, Liz took drastic measures towards her romantic rival, out of obsession and jealousy. Following Cari Farver's murder, she started an unexpected campaign of manipulation and lies. She took on Farver's identity and impersonated her for an unbelievable four years after killing her.

She made dangerous moves towards her former boyfriend, Dave Kroupa and stalked him constantly during this time. She took considerable measures in order to conceal her crimes. Moreover, she talked to her mother online for up to 50 hours a week, sending messages that she was moving.

Her complex plan comprised making stories and putting up a front to keep the truth hidden away, all while maintaining the appearance that Cari Farver was still alive.

Dave Kroupa (Image via Netflix)

This chilling murder, impersonation and manipulation of Shanna "Liz" Golyar, as depicted in the Netflix true crime documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer, has left a lasting impact on the audience. The show is available to stream on Netflix.