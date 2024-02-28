Where to watch Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11? Streaming platforms explored

The wait for Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11 is finally over, as February 28 brings their much-awaited release. The show that dropped on Valentine's Day is also keeping the tensions up by cleverly releasing its episodes in installments.

After the initial installment of six episodes saw the couples in the pods getting to their honeymoons, fans had to wait a whole week for episodes 7 to 9, to see the couples transition into the real world. And after yet another week, February 28 is finally bringing Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11, which can be streamed only on Netflix.

Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11 cover the last leg of the couples' life together

Streaming platforms explored for Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11

Like for all the Netflix original shows, Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11 also streams only on Netflix. The show, which garnered its loyal base with its inception in the pandemic, is unavailable to stream anywhere else.

Episodes 10 and 11 are to drop on the platform at 3 am ET, but for fans who follow a different time zone, the below table should help.

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Time February 28, 12 am Central Time February 28, 2 am Easter Daylight Time February 28, 3 am Greenwich Mean Time February 28, 8 am Central European Time February 28, 9 am Eastern European Time February 28, 10 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time February 28, 7 pm Indian Standard Time February 28, 1:30 pm

After Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11, only the finale episode 12 will remain unreleased, the wait for which will be even more intense as it will hold the answers to the main question of marriage.

Viewers will have to brace themselves for another whole week for its release on March 6, at the same time as the other episodes.

What to expect from Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11

Fans saw the rose-colored glasses of the couples come down as they came to real life and started living together in the same house. Things got real as some of them even met their potential spouse's friends and families.

Out of the six couples, Brittany and Kenneth have already bit the dust, while Laura and Jeramey left their relationship on a bitter note in the last episode. The upcoming episodes are to see if they said their final goodbyes or made up.

The end of episode 9 teased Johnny's meeting with Amy's father, whose decision is crucial for the future of their love story. In a previous episode, Amy had opened up to Johnny about not having informed her father yet, because he was against the process of Love is Blind.

She also made it clear that she wouldn't go ahead with their marriage if he were to disapprove of Johnny. The teaser at the end of episode 9 showed Amy crying at their dinner, possibly because he didn't approve of Johnny.

The upcoming episodes are also to show the first time Jimmy comes face-to-face with Jessica. She still has feelings for him, which became known through her chats with Laura in the previous episode. It is also to shed light on where Jeramey stands with Sarah Ann after his secret meeting with her caused Laura to say "I want out" in episode 9.

The rest of the previous 5 seasons are all available to stream on Netflix.