Where to watch Southern Charm Season 9 reunion pt. 2? Streaming platforms explored

Southern Charm has come to a sad end after running for more than four months, enthralling its viewers. Season 9, which started airing in September 2023, wrapped its course with 2 Part Reunion episodes that came out on January 11 and 18.

For fans who missed out on the important closing episode, Bravo has it airing at different times throughout the week but it can also be streamed on demand on streaming platforms.

The uncensored version of Reunion Part 2 will be available to stream on Peacock from the next day of its release. The whole season 9 can also be watched on BravoTV.com and the BravoApp. For people from countries that don't have direct access to these platforms, using a VPN will do the trick.

Where to stream Reunion Part 2 of Southern Charm's season 9?

Peacock gives its new subscribers a free 30-day trial option, which can be cancelled after 30 days, if you don't want to purchase a subscription. Its base subscription, Peacock Premium, is priced at $5.99 a month and $59.99 for a year, which includes ads.

For users to like their experience ad-free, there is Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $11.99 for a month and $119.99 for a year.

Peacock opens its wide library of 80,000+ movies and TV shows for its subscribers and has live streaming options for some NBC shows in addition to live sports like Sunday Night Football and WWE. For Bravo shows, it has the option of streaming the episodes next day.

Reunion Part 2 of season 9 of Southern Charm will keep airing on Bravo this week. The table below should help fans trying to catch it on their cable TV.

Date Day Time January 20 Saturday 10 am January 22 Monday 2:30 am January 24 Wednesday 3 am January 25 Thursday 7 am January 27 Saturday 3 am

What to expect from Reunion Part 2 of Southern Charm's Season 9

Part 1 of the 2-part reunion episode saw ex-besties Olivia and Taylor addressing their beef, which formed after Taylor's rendezvous with Olivia's ex-Austen Kroll. Fans of the show weren't happy with Taylor's actions either but the episode saw Andy asking Olivia why Austen was forgiven when Olivia wasn't. Part 2 of the reunion is to clarify Olivia's reasoning.

Reunion Part 1 also came with JT threatening to oust Austen's actions as they came face-to-face for the first time after their physical altercation. The episode ended without their face-off, which is expected to take place in the second part.

The second part of the reunion is also to untangle the relationships between Austen-Olivia, Austen-Taylor, Olivia-Taylor, Shep-Taylor, JT-Taylor, and Austen-JT, or give fans some closure on them. They might also announce a potential upcoming season.

The episode can also spark a follow-up discussion on Shep's BravoCon reveal of his alcohol issues, and to check how he is doing on the promises he made to control his alcohol intake.

The wrap-up of season 9 marks the end of one more successful season of Southern Charm. It follows the personal and social lives of its affluent cast members who live in Charleston, South Carolina.

Southern Charm has been popular since its March 2014 inception and also has successful spin-offs such as Southern Charm Savannah and Southern Charm New Orleans.

Its star Shep Rose also has his spin-off by the name of RelationShep. Its recent spin-off is Southern Hospitality, which follows the staff of Leva Bonaparte's Club Republic and chain of restaurants.