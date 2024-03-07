Who is Morgan Willet? The Challenge star Jay Starrett’s ex-girlfriend’s life explored

The Challenge contestant Jay Starrett’s ex-girlfriend Morgan Willet is a reality TV star who appeared on hit television series such as Big Brother: Over the Top. However, later in her career, Morgan decided to take a step back from her life being documented in front of cameras.

Morgan Willet was crowned the champion of Big Brother due to her likable personality which impressed the viewers and helped her receive more public votes in comparison to her fellow Big Brother housemates. The 30-year-old Texas native described her personality as "sassy, honest, and talkative."

The spring instructor also appeared on The Challenge: World of Wars, and Ex on the Beach 2.

The Challenge star Jay Starrett and Morgan Willet's relationship

After her time on Big Brother ended, Morgan Willet decided to join The Challenge as a cast member alongside Johnny Bananas. The two teamed up and were considered the strongest pair on the show but their time on The Challenge was shortlived as they were eliminated soon.

Rumors were being circulated that Morgan was cheating on her Big Brother love interest Jay Starrett, however, there was no confirmation of this news. Jay and Morgan parted ways in between but later reunited while filming for Ex on the Beach 2. They couldn't make their relationship work after the ITV show ended.

In a March 28, 2019 interview with US Weekly Morgan opened up about why she decided to split with Jay after she joined The Challenge: World of Wars.

"As soon as I left the Ex on the Beach house, three days later, I left to go film The Challenge. It took me going to the middle of nowhere, sitting by myself in a desert and being, like, ‘OK, maybe I jumped into things a little too soon' I care about Jay as a person. We were not meant to be in a relationship.”

Morgan Willet claimed that she had already told Jay about her decision to no longer be with him before she started dating Johnny. According to Jay, however, Morgan's sister informed him about her fling with Johnny as he was not aware of this news.

Currently, the Big Brother winner has a following of 299k on Instagram and posts glimpses of her life on her public account. Morgan has started her own podcast called Your Internet Best Friend Podcast, its description states that she is navigating "the single life in Nashville for the last year of her 20s" and is ready to share her "dating disasters, juicy life details, and all things girl talk."

"Welcome to “Your Internet Best Friend” with former Reality TV star turned influencer, Morgan Willett. You’ll laugh, cry, and cringe together as Morgan navigates the single life in Nashville for the last year of her 20s!"

It further describes the podcast as a virtual diary:

"This podcast is her virtual diary, where you’ll hear about dating disasters, juicy life details, and all things girl talk. Morgan is here to share her stories, and leave you feeling empowered, entertained, and inspired."

She is also a fitness enthusiast and promotes gym wear on her account with different brands. Her Move Like Morgan website consists of workout classes, healthy recipes, fitness challenges, informative health blogs, and product collections.

To stay updated with what Morgan Willet is up to, follow her official Instagram account @morganleighwillett.