Who is the villain in Superman: Legacy? Cast, character, and more explored

James Gunn's Superman: Legacy is bringing the novel villain, The Engineer, to its roster as the latest addition to the DC Universe (DCU). María Gabriela de Faría, a Venezuelan actress, primarily recognized for her work in Fox comedies such as Animal Control and The Moodys, has secured a breakthrough role as Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer.

James Gunn shared a post on Instagram, confirming Maria's role as The Engineer (Image via Getty)

The villain character is a part of the Warner/DC flick’s villain team created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch. Angela Spica is also the second DC character to bear the name of The Engineer and was first introduced in The Authority Vol.1 #1 in 1999. There is no official trailer yet, but there are some interesting facts to go on until then.

Who plays the villain in Superman: Legacy? Explored

María Gabriela de Faría has been selected to portray Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, in Superman: Legacy. The character is a member of The Authority, whose presence in the film has long been a source of speculation.

James Gunn shared a new behind-the-scenes post on Instagram, confirming the villain character. The caption read:

"The Engineer herself, @thefaria, is in town for Superman stunts and costume fittings. You guys are gonna love this character on screen!"

Faría earned recognition for her major role in The Exorcism of God, a supernatural horror film co-written and directed by Alejandro Hidalgo. Saban Films was in charge of distribution, and the movie had its premiere at Fantastic Fest.

The actress played alongside Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins on the dysfunctional family comedy The Moodys before joining Joel McHale's Animal Control, which has been renewed for a second season.

The characters in Superman: Legacy explored

In the comics, the Authority characters are primarily from the Wildstorm Universe and not the DC Universe. Angela Spica is merely the second Engineer in the comics and her abilities are associated with nanotechnology and machines. This imparts upon her a metallic, mechanistic aesthetic that will presumably be replicated in the forthcoming DC Universe film.

Clark's struggle to maintain a delicate equilibrium between his roles as a correspondent and an optimistic savior will be chronicled in Superman: Legacy, given that he is not the only potent being in the universe at such a young age.

Audiences will already be acquainted with Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi) before their encounter with Corenswet's rendition of Man of Steel. However, their powers are insignificant in comparison to that of The Engineer, who possesses the ability to replicate herself within the comic books.

Beginning with Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Superman: Legacy is the first DCU film. This is unlike the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which started with Henry Cavill's Man of Steel and finished with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Gunn and Peter Safran's cinematic series recreation holds no link to the earlier films. However, it is tied to the DCU, which starts with Max's animated program, Creature Commandos, which is a team of supernatural characters in the DCU.

Superman: Legacy will be released in theaters in the United States on July 11, 2025.