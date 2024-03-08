Why is Tyla cancelling her world tour and Coachella set? Refunds and all you need to know as singer issues apology statement 

Tyla has canceled her first world tour and Coachella set. The singer was scheduled to perform across Europe and North America as part of her 2024 world tour, including two appearances at Coachella 2024 from April 12, 2024, to April 13, 2024, as part of it. However, the singer has now canceled her first world tour, which was scheduled to take place, including the Coachella dates, due to an undisclosed injury.

The singer announced her decision in a heartfelt letter posted on her Instagram page on March 7, 2024, stating:

"As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation."

The singer continued:

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal moment of my career."

The singer ended the message with ticket refund details. North American ticket holders will be refunded automatically, while for the other tour dates, ticket providers will reach out with options for said ticket holders. New tour dates and information will be provided soon via the singer's socials.

More details on Tyla's cancellation of her world tour and Coachella set

Tyla has not provided any further information as to the nature of her injury, but given the prolonged nature of it and the associated pain, it could be any number of chronic pain-inducing injuries, something that performers frequently deal with.

Performers are also highly susceptible to injury relapses due to inadequate recovery time. Tyla's announcement makes her the latest singer this year to postpone planned events due to injury and illness, with previous announcements by Adele, Lauryn Hill, and Joe Perry, among others.

While Tyla is no longer performing in the near future due to her injury, the singer is still set to release her eponymously titled debut studio album, Tyla, via Epic Records on March 22, 2024. The album has already garnered her the Best African Music Performance award for the single Water at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The album will also feature collaborations with Travis Scott and will be a record focused on an experimental mix of sounds featuring pop, hip-hop, R&B, and dance music, among others.

Aside from her solo career, the singer has also collaborated with Major Lazer, Luudadeejay, and Yumb on the former's album Piano Republik.