Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barty breezes through as Konta edges British battle

The top seed, the defending champion and the British number one all progressed to the quarter-finals at the Nottingham Open on Thursday.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 01:01 IST
22
AshleighBarty - cropped
Ashleigh Barty in action in Nottingham

Top seed Ashleigh Barty booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open, as Johanna Konta got the better of British rival Heather Watson.

World number 17 Barty has won just one WTA Tour title, but she is well placed for a challenge this week after another straight-sets triumph.

The Australian defeated Ying-Ying Duan 6-3 6-2 to set up a last-eight meeting with British wildcard Katie Boulter, who saw off Sam Stosur.

And Boulter is not the only homegrown talent still in the draw, with Konta battling past compatriot Watson 6-4 7-6 (7-5). Defending champion Donna Vekic also progressed by seeing off Vera Lapko 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

The Rosmalen Grass Court Championships saw only one WTA match completed, with rain halting play before Elise Mertens and Antonia Lottner could complete the first set of their clash.

Alison Riske was the sole player to advance by beating Fanny Stollar 7-6 (7-1) 6-2, setting up a quarter-final meeting with top seed Coco Vandeweghe.

Konta breezes to advance at Nature Valley Open
RELATED STORY
Defiant Williams sets up Konta clash in Miami
RELATED STORY
Johanna Konta wins in strong return to grass court season...
RELATED STORY
Venus ousts defending champ Konta, Ostapenko joins Kerber...
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters: Ostapenko wins over Konta in  3 sets
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Wozniacki goes the distance to beat Barty
RELATED STORY
'Superhero' Serena rallies to beat Barty
RELATED STORY
Rome Masters: Sharapova late slide gives her win over Barty
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki exits as Venus, Konta cruise in Miami
RELATED STORY
Konta admits to doubts after another early Roland Garros...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us