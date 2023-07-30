Alexander Zverev won his first ATP Tour title since 2021 on Sunday, beating Laslo Djere in straight sets to win the Hamburg European Open. With the 7-5, 6-3 win, he became the first German to win the title in Hamburg in 30 years, following in the footsteps of 1993 winner Michael Stich.

Tennis fans, however, were not thrilled about the run, seeing as the former World No. 2 is currently caught in the middle of a second assault allegation, this time from ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

In light of such important news, fans on Twitter were not focused on the German's redemption; rather, they pointed out the ineptitude of the ATP in dealing with the matter and how abuse allegations rarely led to the men getting the justice they deserved.

Some users went as far as to say that Zverev should not have been allowed to continue playing in Hamburg once the allegations surfaced, a sentiment that was prevalent in the middle of the tournament as well.

"All the talk about how abuse allegations ruin men's careers is really just all talk, isn't it?" one fan wrote.

"He'll probably win a slam before the ATP grows a backbone," another fan said.

"How lucky can this abuser get what a joke of a draw," one user wrote.

Alexander Zverev was inquired about the assault allegations during his time at the Hamburg European Open

As expected, Alexander Zverev was asked about the assault allegations during his time at the 2023 Hamburg European Open. The German responded by rejecting the accusation and saying that his lawyers will handle the matter.

"I completely reject the allegations. My lawyers will take care of the matter," Alexander Zverev said.

Meanwhile, American tennis icon Martina Navratilova has weighed in on the issue, calling for a proper investigation into the allegations. She also called out the ATP Tour for their "bulls*it" investigation on the first case of domestic abuse against Zverev, where the German was let go without any disciplinary action due to lack of sufficient evidence.

More importantly, Navratilova took the opportunity to advocate for a proper domestic violence policy in tennis, something many athletes have been calling for over the years to no avail.

"This needs to be properly addressed and actually investigated rather than the BS investigation by the ATP Tour to nowhere," Navratilova said. "Clearly, tennis needs a domestic violence policy."