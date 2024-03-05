Reports that Saudi Arabia is set to host the WTA Finals until 2026 have angered several tennis fans around the globe.

The ATP recently signed a strategic partnership deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) in February. As part of the deal, the PIF will become the official naming partner of men's rankings and obtain partnership rights for six men's tournaments: ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, China Open, Madrid Open, BNP Paribas Open, and Miami Open.

As per the latest reports, the Saudis are now set to pen a deal with the WTA which will see them secure hosting rights for the year-ending tournament for the next three years, with an option to extend it further.

Fans on social media raised concerns over the increasing financial influence of Saudi Arabia on the sport. One fan brought up WTA's restored partnership with China despite Peng Shuai's unresolved sexual assault case against a former Vice Premier of the State Council in China.

The association had suspended events in China after Shuai's initial disappearance, only to resume them 16 months later in April 2023, citing there was no more point in carrying on with the boycott. The fan further accused the WTA of now taking "blood money" from the Saudis.

"It is being reported that the WTA Finals will be held in the Saudi Arabia capital city of Riyadh through 2026. This is such sad and upsetting news. Just like how the WTA gave in to China with Peng Shuai, they are now taking blood money from the Saudi's," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user opined that WTA should not voice anymore about equality if the deal goes through, as they wrote:

"If this is true, don't want to hear anything from the @WTA about "equality" since they're willingly moving the biggest event on their calendar to a place where women are treated as second-class citizens. Actions speak louder than words."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I disagree with it completely" - John McEnroe on WTA Finals' potential move to Saudi Arabia

John McEnroe at the 2024 Australian Open

Earlier this year, John McEnroe opposed the WTA Finals' potential move to Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Grand Slam champion expressed disbelief at the female players playing the year-end tournament in the Middle East and said in January:

"Personally, I disagree with it completely, with the golf and the tennis. The ladies are going to play the WTA Finals there? Are you kidding me? Because they treat women so well? That part is to me laughable," as per ESPN.

McEnroe, however, emphasized the influence of money in such a case, admitting it could alter one's decision.

"It wouldn’t shock me. Let’s put it this way: money talks. 'Oh, no, I wouldn’t do that. How much was I offered? On second thought maybe I will do that'," he opined.

The 2023 WTA Finals was held in Cancun, Mexico. The year-end tournament was the center of controversy last time as well. The WTA received strong criticism from players, who raised complaints about the apparent lack of preparedness ahead of the tournament.