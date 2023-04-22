"The powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him?" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's Madrid Open withdrawal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has followed in the footsteps of his arch-rival Rafael Nadal, withdrawing from the 2023 Madrid Open just a few days after the 36-year-old Spaniard.
Djokovic recently competed at the ATP 250 Srpska Open, where he got off to a good start by defeating Luca Van Assche in three sets. However, his run was cut short in the quarterfinals by countryman Dusan Lajovic.
The Serb's withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open came shortly after his elimination from the ATP 250 tournament. While no specific reason was given for his withdrawal, he recently discussed elbow issues, mostly downplaying the severity of the problem.
Madrid Open tournament officials announced the news on Twitter, writing:
"@DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN. Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole."
Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the news. One user joked about how the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him, referring to the World No. 1's recent controversial attendance at a pseudoscience lecture in Bosnia.
"So the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him?" the comment read.
Another user thought it was perfectly fine for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the tournament and rest before returning strong and healthy for the two big clay court tournaments ahead - the Italian Open and the French Open.
"Like he should. He needs to rest and hopefully he can comeback healthy and strong for the 2 big clay tournments ahead, with the way he played its impossible for him being 100% right now," the tweet read.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros" - Novak Djokovic hopes to improve his performance before French Open
Novak Djokovic stated at a press conference following his Banja Luka elimination that he hopes to turn things around and improve his performance ahead of the 2023 French Open.
"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros. The same thing happened last year, I had a very slow start to the tour and I started to play better towards the end of the tour," he said.
Djokovic's most unsuccessful Grand Slam tournament to date is the French Open, having only won it twice in comparison to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and three US Open titles.
