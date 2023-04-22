"The powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him?" - Tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's Madrid Open withdrawal

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has followed in the footsteps of his arch-rival Rafael Nadal, withdrawing from the 2023 Madrid Open just a few days after the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Djokovic recently competed at the ATP 250 Srpska Open, where he got off to a good start by defeating Luca Van Assche in three sets. However, his run was cut short in the quarterfinals by countryman Dusan Lajovic.

The Serb's withdrawal from the 2023 Madrid Open came shortly after his elimination from the ATP 250 tournament. While no specific reason was given for his withdrawal, he recently discussed elbow issues, mostly downplaying the severity of the problem.

Madrid Open tournament officials announced the news on Twitter, writing:

"@DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN. Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole."

Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole @DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is unable to compete at the #MMOPEN Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole 😘 https://t.co/M44rUvnrH1

Tennis fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the news. One user joked about how the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him, referring to the World No. 1's recent controversial attendance at a pseudoscience lecture in Bosnia.

"So the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him?" the comment read.

BiLateral @Bi08101657 @josemorgado So the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him? @josemorgado So the powerful energy of the secret pyramids did not work for him? 👇👇👇 https://t.co/Ln4X0PlNA0

Another user thought it was perfectly fine for the 22-time Grand Slam champion to withdraw from the tournament and rest before returning strong and healthy for the two big clay court tournaments ahead - the Italian Open and the French Open.

"Like he should. He needs to rest and hopefully he can comeback healthy and strong for the 2 big clay tournments ahead, with the way he played its impossible for him being 100% right now," the tweet read.

Zé 💚 @fazsbro @josemorgado Like he should. He needs to rest and hopefully he can comeback healthy and strong for the 2 big clay tournments ahead, with the way he played its impossible for him being 100% right now @josemorgado Like he should. He needs to rest and hopefully he can comeback healthy and strong for the 2 big clay tournments ahead, with the way he played its impossible for him being 100% right now

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Max Sterman @MaxSterman @josemorgado Novak missed madrid in 2021. I think we can’t hit the panic button on him unless he looks terrible in Rome @josemorgado Novak missed madrid in 2021. I think we can’t hit the panic button on him unless he looks terrible in Rome

Rose @scentedrose69 @josemorgado Why are we still making a big deal out of players in their late 30s missing large parts of the season? In the past they'd have been long retired, it's only the very best players to EVER play that have stayed competitive on tour at this age and the sport is more physical than ever @josemorgado Why are we still making a big deal out of players in their late 30s missing large parts of the season? In the past they'd have been long retired, it's only the very best players to EVER play that have stayed competitive on tour at this age and the sport is more physical than ever

shralster @shralster @josemorgado We could be looking at no nadal and no nole at the French. Add in the injuries piling up on sinner and alcaraz. Rune must be licking his lips @josemorgado We could be looking at no nadal and no nole at the French. Add in the injuries piling up on sinner and alcaraz. Rune must be licking his lips

Áßhi @Abhi__Original @josemorgado His elbow issues brings the worst kind of memories from mid 2016-18. He didn't look himself in either event. Rome will be crucial for both him and Rafa as they find their form on clay late in recent years. @josemorgado His elbow issues brings the worst kind of memories from mid 2016-18. He didn't look himself in either event. Rome will be crucial for both him and Rafa as they find their form on clay late in recent years.

Anselm @Root_boi @josemorgado He's clearly not in good shape.... Best for him @josemorgado He's clearly not in good shape.... Best for him

"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros" - Novak Djokovic hopes to improve his performance before French Open

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis - Day Twelve.

Novak Djokovic stated at a press conference following his Banja Luka elimination that he hopes to turn things around and improve his performance ahead of the 2023 French Open.

"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros. The same thing happened last year, I had a very slow start to the tour and I started to play better towards the end of the tour," he said.

Djokovic's most unsuccessful Grand Slam tournament to date is the French Open, having only won it twice in comparison to his 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and three US Open titles.

