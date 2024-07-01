WATCH: Coco Gauff chronicles her day at Wimbledon, captures practice session with Maria Sakkari, her father Corey's dance moves at London Pride & more

Coco Gauff recently shared how she spent her day at Wimbledon. She documented her training sessions, practice session with Maria Sakkari, her father Corey's dance moves at London Pride, and other highlights of her day in London.

To prepare for her campaign at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Gauff competed at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin where she was the top seed. However, her campaign at the WTA 500 event ended in the semifinals after losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula.

Coco Gauff is the second seed at Wimbledon 2024 and she will begin her singles campaign against compatriot Caroline Dolehide. The 20-year-old will also be competing in the doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula. Their first-round doubles match will be against the Ukrainian duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska.

After her time in Berlin, Gauff has been training at SW19. She recently shared a video on social media, offering a glimpse into a day in her life in London. The video began by capturing her morning routine, from waking up to training at the Wimbledon grounds .

Gauff shared how she spends her time in the gym with her trainer and physio before hitting the practice courts. On that particular day, the American played some points with World No.9 Maria Sakkari and then trained with her coaching staff.

Coco Gauff then revealed that after her training session at Wimbledon she went out to explore London with her parents, father Corey and mother Candi. The Gauff family enjoyed Korean barbecue at a restaurant and stumbled upon the London Pride celebration while coming out of the restaurant. Gauff's father even joined in the festivities, dancing with the crowd, and then they indulged in churros for dessert.

The video concluded with Gauff's nighttime hair and skincare routine, her watching an episode of the American comedy-drama series, "The Bear," and reading a chapter of a book before heading to bed.

Coco Gauff: "I’m very relaxed heading into Wimbledon"

While speaking to the media ahead of her 2024 Wimbledon Championships campaign, Coco Gauff revealed that she will next compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics following the grasscourt Major without participating in any tournaments in between, as both of these are "big" tournaments.

“After this tournament I’m not going to play any warm-up events for the Olympics. In a way it’s like you do two big tournaments in a row, which nobody, unless they’ve played the Olympics, has done before. It’s something unique. Looking ahead to Wimbledon, everything’s fine, it’s a normal part of our schedule; it’s going to be interesting to see how we feel at a tournament as big as the Games,” Gauff said (via Punto de Break).

Gauff expressed that she is "relaxed" heading into Wimbledon and that she has intentionally avoided putting pressure on herself. She stated that the lackluster results last year have actually contributed to her currently being calm as she believes that the only way forward is up or stay the same.

“I've been trying to adopt an attitude and a mentality of trying to enjoy these experiences, you only experience your first Games once. I’m very relaxed heading into Wimbledon, I didn’t have a good tournament here last year, so I feel like things can’t get worse, they can only get better or stay the same (laughs),” she added.

Last year, Coco Gauff did not have a good campaign. She faced defeat at the hands of former Australian Open champion, Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 in the first round.

