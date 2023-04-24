Create

"We know certain people would react if Iga Swiatek did that" - Tennis fans react to Aryna Sabalenka jokingly smashing Porsche car at Stuttgart

By Parag Jain
Modified Apr 24, 2023 04:14 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2023 Stuttgart final.
Tennis fans find themselves divided over whether Aryna Sabalenka's attempt to make viewers laugh by pretending to smash Iga Swiatek's car was funny or not.

Swiatek successfully defended her Stuttgart title on Sunday, April 23, by beating Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 in the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final. The match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes saw the Pole break her opponent twice and extend her head-to-head record to 5-2.

It was Sabalenka's third consecutive final defeat in Stuttgart. She was beaten by Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and last year by Swiatek, who received a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo upon winning the tournament this year.

During the trophy presentation ceremony, the 24-year-old Belarusian, with a big smile on her face, pretended to damage Swiatek's car with her runner-up trophy.

While some fans saw the act in good humor and lauded Sabalenka for staying gracious in defeat, others derided her, suggesting that the reactions would have been starkly different if Swiatek or Ons Jabeur had done the same thing.

"It was nothing but a pathetic attempt to be funny. However I wouldn't read too much into it. Let’s put it to the bed," a fan tweeted.
@gruczykowski It was nothing but a pathetic attempt to be funny. However I wouldn't read too much into it. Let’s put it to the bed.
"Funny! Her sense of humor after a match, win or lose, is nice to see. She has fun. Now if that trophy has slipped and she actually smashed the window, I would have died laughing," a user wrote.
Funny! Her sense of human after a match, win or lose, is nice to see. She has fun. Now if that trophy has slipped and she actually smashed the window, I would have diedddddd laughing 😂😂😂 twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…
"How tf are Swiatek fans actually complaining about this??? Like it was clearly a joke grow up," another tweet read.
How tf are Swiatek fans actually complaining about this??? Like it was clearly a joke grow up. twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…

Here are a few more fan reactions:

@gruczykowski It would be funny if it slipped out of her hands right into the window. I don't get her "jokes". It's cringe.
@gruczykowski Yeah,not funny. I mean,I know she lost for the 3rd time,but girl...you can buy yourself a Porsche
Seriously people are using this footage tl hate Sabalenka? Clearly it was a joke and it shows she is NOT a sore loser. twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…
Funny but we know certain people would react if Iga did something like that twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…
It is funny as hell but you all being that pathetic even more hilarious https://t.co/bPgCGyqRzh twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…
@gruczykowski @rublevpenkomed so funny and who says otherwise hasn't the sense of humour
@gruczykowski If @Ons_Jabeur did that it probably could be considered funny.
People are reading way too much into this...Saby is bringing us character which the WTA needs, sorry not sorry 🤷‍♀️ twitter.com/gruczykowski/s…

Aryna Sabalenka jokingly asks for a Porsche if she reaches another final in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka has lost three consecutive finals in Stuttgart.
Aryna Sabalenka has lost in the finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart three years in a row. After a straight-sets defeat against Iga Swiatek this year, the World No. 2 jokingly requested the tournament organizers to gift her a Porsche even if she lost in the final next year.

"I have a question to the sponsors of the tournament and the tournament director and everyone who makes this event possible," she said. "Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car. Guys, I really try to play in the final and leaving this tournament without the car."
"But anyway, thank you very much for making this amazing tournament happen," she added. "I really enjoy playing here, not that much right now because I lost in the third final straightaway. It hurts but it's a great tournament."

Aryna Sabalenka has a 23-4 win-loss record this season, with two singles titles under her belt.

