"What an incompetent organization";"You will pay for this" - Fans in disbelief as WTA messes up draw time for Miami Open 2024 on its website

Tennis fans on social media were left stunned after they came to realize that the time of draw for the women's singles event at the 2024 Miami Open, published by the WTA on its own website, was off by more than two hours.

Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of the Miami Open draw on Sunday, only to realize that the time initially mentioned lapsed without any announcent. Impatient fans decided to contact the tournament director directly, tagging James Blake on his Twitter account and asking for information.

Blake himself was confused, as the former ATP player clarified that it was only supposed to take place at 4 pm local time (in Miami), instead of the 1 pm local time mentioned by the WTA. As it turns out, there was a misunderstanding when converting from local time to GMT, as some fans deduced that whoever did the conversion mistook the time zone at Indian Wells for Miami.

Regardless, users on Twitter did not hesitate to share their disappointment, labeling the WTA an "incompetent" organization that continued to work against its own interests.

"The WTA posted the wrong draw time on their website what an incompetent organization," one fan wrote.

"Explain yourself," another fan said.

"WTA you will pay for this," one user tweeted.

Iga Swiatek will lead WTA field at 2024 Miami Open, with Petra Kvitova as the defending champion

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 13

This year, the WTA singles field at the Miami Open will be led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, followed by the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula and others.

The defending champion is Petra Kvitova, who will be skipping the tournament as she is on maternity leave at the moment. Last year, the Czech took down Rybakina in the final to deny her the Sunshine Double.

Returning to action at the tournament is former World No. 1 Simona Halep, who will be playing her first competitive match since the 2022 US Open, having spent the last several months battling a doping ban levied on her by the ITIA. The Romanian only recently won the appeal she filed with the CAS regarding her suspension, following which she was granted a wildcard for Miami.

Other notable names in the draw include former Grand Slam champions such as Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu.

