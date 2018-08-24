Pliskova adds Martinez to coaching team for US Open

World number eight Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova will work with Conchita Martinez during the US Open after adding the Spanish great to her coaching staff in a bid to win a maiden grand slam.

Pliskova and Martinez – Spain's former Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain – will team up for the upcoming major at Flushing Meadows, with the world number eight planning to resume working with new coach Rennae Stubbs afterwards.

A grand slam title has proved elusive for former world number one and Czech star Pliskova, who reached the 2016 US Open final, while the 26-year-old advanced to last year's French Open semi-finals, having twice been a quarter-finalist at the Australian Open.

"I was in California last week, and I've just landed today in New York to start working with Karolina," 1994 Wimbledon champion Martinez said in a statement Thursday.

"Tomorrow, Friday, we'll go out on the practice court and start training together."

Es un placer compartir con vosotros que entrenaré a @KaPliskova en @usOpen - It would like to share the news that ill be working with @kapliskova at @usopen - https://t.co/V4gE2M5Ep3 pic.twitter.com/OdpjdsoAUw — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) August 23, 2018

Pliskova, who has one title to her name this year via Stuttgart, was a shock first-round casualty at the WTA Connecticut Open in New Haven this week.

She will meet Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas in the opening round of the US Open.