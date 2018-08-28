Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Serena powers past Linette on US Open return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Aug 2018
SerenaWilliams - Cropped
American Serena Williams

Serena Williams marked her return to the US Open with an impressive straight-sets win over Magda Linette on Monday.

The 23-time grand slam champion was too good for Linette in a 6-4 6-0 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the opening round.

Williams, who missed the major last year as she gave birth to her daughter in September, improved to an 18-0 win-loss record in the first round of her home grand slam.

The American, seeded 17th in New York, grew into her clash with Linette, who was no match for Williams.

A break of serve in the seventh game of the first set was enough for Williams to take the opener, with Linette winning just seven points against the 36-year-old's serve.

Williams took that momentum into the second set, racing into a 3-0 lead as she dominated with her power from the back of the court.

A powerful backhand winner down the line saw Williams break again for 5-0, closing out a strong victory and setting up a second-round clash against Carina Witthoft.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Williams [17] beat Linette 6-4 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Williams – 22/18
Linette – 9/18

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Williams – 5/0
Linette – 3/3

BREAK POINTS WON
Williams – 4/6
Linette – 0/0

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Williams – 53
Linette – 63

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Williams – 75/71
Linette – 53/44

TOTAL POINTS
Williams – 57
Linette – 36

