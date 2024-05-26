Tennis News Today: Naomi Osaka's daughter Shai takes her first steps; Martina Navratilova advocates for Chris Evert to have Rafael Nadal-like statue at the French Open

Naomi Osaka expressed delight as her 10-month-old daughter Shai took her first step amid the former's 2024 French Open campaign. In other news, Tennis legend Martina Navratilova advocated to have a Rafael Nadal-like statue for Chris Evert at the French Open.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal rejects speculation that this year's French Open will be his last Roland Garros appearance. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic shared a warm hug during their respective practice sessions at the French Open.

Also, Danielle Collins shared memories of her friendship with Madison Keys after being beaten by her in the Strasbourg final.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Naomi Osaka expresses her happiness as daughter Shai takes her first step

Naomi Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open

Naomi Osaka expressed joy at seeing her daughter Shai walk for the first time while preparing for the 2024 French Open.

In a pre-tournament press conference, Osaka admitted that she struggled emotionally with being separated from Shai earlier in the year.

"Being away from her was really tough but I called her everyday. I saw how well she was doing and I saw how happy she was, so that made me happy too," Osaka said.

Osaka then described witnessing Shai start walking as "surreal".

"Yesterday she walked for the first time, so I was really happy about that and we're going to practice some more when I get back but yeah, it's really cool to have her here and just to see how much she's grown and how many things she's doing differently. It's kind of surreal," Osaka added.

Naomi Osaka is making her seventh appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam where she will be facing Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.

Martina Navratilova champions Chris Evert for Rafael Nadal-like state at the French Open

Martina Navratilova stated that Chris Evert deserves a statue at the French Open, similar to Rafael Nadal. The 14-time champion's statue, unveiled in May 2021, stands next to the Jardin des Mousquetaires and the main entrance gate.

Evert, who holds a record seven French Open titles in the women's circuit, was praised by Navratilova as the "OG queen of clay," urging organizers to honor her in the same way.

“If Rafa has a statue there, then Chris should have a statue, also. They can make room on the grounds, she’s the OG queen of clay,” Navratilova told Tennis.com.

Rafael Nadal refutes rumors of 2024 French Open as farewell Roland Garros appearance

Rafael Nadal at the Rolex Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal has reiterated that the 2024 French Open may not mark his final appearance at Roland Garros, amidst speculation about his potential retirement at the season's end.

In a press conference ahead of his first-round match against Alexander Zverev, Nadal emphasized the special significance of Roland Garros in his career and expressed that he is open to competing next year if he feels physically fine.

The Spaniard said that he felt better in Paris than he did during his second-round exit at the Italian Open in Rome, noting improved mobility and fewer limitations on the court.

"Is this my last Roland Garros? Probably yes, but I don't want to say 100%. I don’t want to close the door. I'm sorry. I can't predict the future. This place is magical for me. I may say yes in a couple of months, but I feel better than a month and a half ago," Rafael Nadal said (via Marca).

"I am enjoying and feel competitive in training. I can play against anyone and I don't feel worse than others. That gives me hope. I progressed since Rome, especially in terms of movement. I can run without limitations now," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic exchange hug in French Open practice

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic crossed paths at the 2024 French Open. The pair shared a hug as the Serb started his first practice session and Nadal was leaving after his training session.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round in Paris.

Danielle Collins reflects on her bond with Madison Keys after losing Strasbourg final

Madison Keys defeated Danielle Collins 6-1,6-2 in the title match at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In her speech after the match, Collins said that they had been friends since they were 10 years old and used to send letters to each other as kids. The World No. 12 added that even though she hates losing in a final, she is happy that her loss was to Keys.

"What a special week too to play against one of my longtime friends, Maddy. We've known each other since we were 10 years old and we used to be pen pals, we used to write each other letters," Collins said.

"Some incredible memories. I never like to lose in the finals but if I am going to lose to someone, I don't mind losing to you 'cause... American buddies [laughing]," she added.

Expand Tweet

Danielle Collins will now participate in the French Open, where she will take on compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the first round. Madison Keys, on the other hand, will face Renata Zarazua in the Paris opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback