Tennis News Today: Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden "proud" of his girlfriend as she graduates; Novak Djokovic faces scary accident in Italian Open; Sebastian Korda gets booed by Rome crowd

Novak Djokovic suffered a head injury from a water bottle during an autograph session following a second-round victory against Corentin Moutet at the 2024 Italian Open. In other news, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden celebrated girlfriend Catherine Holt’s graduation with an adorable message.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda called out Italian Open fans for booing him and allegedly verbally harassing his girlfriend during his second-round victory against Flavio Cobolli in Rome. John Isner raised concerns over a decrease in the prize money in tennis tournaments over the years.

Also, Dan Evans voiced his discontent over a controversial line call by the chair umpire during his first-round match against Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden cheers on girlfriend Catherine Holt's graduation

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden expressed pride over his girlfriend Catherine Holt's graduation.

Holt announced her graduation from Southern Methodist University on Instagram, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology and Sport Management.

"Feeling beyond thankful.. So long @smudallas. I’m thrilled to announce that I’m graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physiology & Sport Management. I’m so excited to continue my internship with the Texas Rangers and can’t wait to see what else is in store!" Holt wrote.

Jaden commented on her post:

"So proud of you. Stunning," Jaden Agassi wrote.

Catherine Holt's Instagram handle

Novak Djokovic hit on the head with a bottle during an autograph session at the Italian Open

A water bottle fell from a fan’s backpack and hit Novak Djokovic on the head as he was signing autographs after his 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet in the second round at the 2024 Italian Open.

Djokovic was giving autographs to fans following his win when a fan leaned over to get one from him and the bottle from his backpack dropped and landed on his head. The impact caused the Serb to collapse to the ground in agony and hold his head. Promptly, security personnel rushed to assist Djokovic, ensuring he received immediate medical attention.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

With this victory, Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round where he will face 29th seed Alejandro Tabilo.

Sebastian Korda slams Italian Open fans for booing him during Italian Open 2R

Sebastian Korda at the 2024 Australian Open

Sebastian Korda found himself under pressure from the crowd during his second-round match against local favorite Flavio Cobolli at the Italian Open. Throughout the match, Korda faced continuous booing and inappropriate comments about his family from the spectators.

Despite this, Korda managed to secure victory with a score of 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4. In response to the heckling, Korda defiantly blew a kiss towards the unruly fans. The official ATP Tour handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of Korda's response to the crowd, which the American player later reposted.

"Shoutout to the fans behind me for talking inappropriately about my girlfriend, family and team for 2.5hrs. Thank you for the extra motivation... Still love yall," Korda wrote.

24th seed Sebastian Korda advanced to the third round where he will face compatriot and 11th seed Taylor Fritz.

John Isner reacts to the decline in the Madrid Open winner's prize money

John Isner at the 2018 Paris Masters

Former American tennis star John Isner responded to a journalist's comment about the decrease in prize money for top-tier tournaments. The journalist compared Novak Djokovic's earnings from winning the 2019 Madrid Open to Andrey Rublev's winnings from the 2024 tournament.

"In 2019, Novak Djokovic won the Madrid event and earned €1,202,520...The other day, Rublev won Madrid and earned €963,225....Yes, top players nobly agreed to reallocate prize money downward...But this is a considerable drop-off, esp. given the overall sports economy..." the tennis journalist wrote.

Isner concurred with the observation, calling the current state of prize money in tennis a farce, in a reply on his X account (formerly Twitter).

"Thank you, Jon. It’s a complete joke," Isner wrote.

Dan Evans loses his cool with the chair umpire after controversial line call at the Italian Open

Chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani made an error with a line call in a match between Dan Evans and Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open. In the third set, Evans returned a powerful serve, causing the ball to loop high into the air, seemingly giving Fognini a chance to save the break point.

Surprisingly, Fognini mishit a forehand volley out of bounds. Despite Evans' insistence that the ball was out, Lahyani erroneously awarded the point to Fognini after being convinced by the Italian player.

A subsequent video review confirmed the error, leaving Evans understandably frustrated, though his protests to Lahyani were unproductive.

Expand Tweet

Fabio Fognini went on to win the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round where he was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by the American Taylor Fritz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback