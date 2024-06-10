"He's ineffective" "He’ll be going for surgery": NHL fans react as Oilers' Evander Kane misses practice ahead of Game 2 against Panthers

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane's absence from practice ahead of Game 2 against the Florida Panthers has the NHL community concerned.

NHL insider Mark Spector shed light on Kane's absence and hinted at a potential injury impacting his on-ice abilities.

"No Kane at practice, which is normal. One thing, source tells me Kane never (or very seldom) sat on the bench in Game 1. Whatever his injury, sitting doesn’t work for him. He’s walking the line between courageous and ineffective, 1 pt in 8 games."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans immediately began speculating about Kane's injury.

"It was reported he’s been dealing with a hernia since about March. Those are not comfortable to deal with when you’re not an athlete. I would say as soon as his season is over he’ll be going for surgery," one fan noted.

Expand Tweet

"Couldn't agree more. He is ineffective out there. If he's that hurt, why not give others a chance!" another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"He’s been standing on the bench the bulk of the time since February," a fan said.

Other fans expressed support for Kane.

"Who exactly was the player that accidentally smashed Bennett after Bennett accidentally took out 97? That’s 100% effective and the fact he sticks up for his team even when he’s not well makes it more impressive," a fan said.

"He said hernia before... most likely inguinal (most common in men)... can't be repaired without surgery and mesh which is why rest won't really help... usually a 6 to 8 week healing process before you can practice.. 12 weeks total probably. Should've taken care of it midseason," a fan speculated about Kane's condition.

"Yet he's been better and more valuable than anyone else under the remaining big 4. Even without the production," a fan said.

Evander Kane's injury and coach Kris Knoblauch's remarks

Evander Kane is battling a sports hernia. His production has diminished lately, with just one assist in his last eight games. Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch discussed Kane's crucial role in the team's journey to the Stanley Cup Final.

"It’s unfortunate for any player, any time you battling with something, it takes away from your game ... It takes a toll on you, it’s tougher to find your game,” Knoblauch said in a press conference.

“(Kane) still contributing to our team and I don’t think we’d be where we are today, we wouldn’t be in the Stanley Cup final if Evander hadn’t been playing throughout the playoffs,” Knoblauch added.

Expand Tweet