Mikaela Shiffrin gears up to catch Lewis Hamilton in action at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has a penchant for all things speed, similar to retired skier Lindsey Vonn. In the ongoing F1 Grand Prix circuit, Lewis Hamilton is gearing up to compete in the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, and Shiffrin awaits to watch him in action in the Western European country.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most decorated alpine skier in history with 97 World Cup victories and two Olympic gold medals. She comes from a family of skiers, and her father Jeff Shiffrin took the family on weekends to ski in Vermont during her childhood. Shiffrin won her first slalom and downhill races in 2014.

But Shiffrin's love for F1 was under wraps until she extended heartfelt congratulations to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) on their historical wins in 2021, on her X handle. Several fans dropped comments like "didn't know you were an F1 fan" as it was revealed that the 28-year-old is an avid F1 fan.

In his last race, Lewis Hamilton raced in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to finish sixth, way behind the reigning champion Max Verstappen, who won the race. Brushing off the disappointment, the Englishman is moving on to Monaco, where the F1 Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled for 24-26 May, over the weekend.

This news has particularly caught the attention of Mikaela Shiffrin, who will be attending the race. On Hamilton's official X post which announced his next Grand Prix entry and a note of gratitude for his last race in Imola, Shiffrin dropped a comment, which reads:

"See you there!!"

Hamilton's original post read:

"Still more work to do. Grazie Imola ~ Moving on to Monaco"

He posted a series of photos featuring himself and fans who flocked to watch his race in Imola.

At the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, the Mercedes driver finished fourth, behind winner Verstappen. The 2024 race promises to be a closely fought affair.

Mikaela Shiffrin accompanied Aleksander Kilde to an F1 arena years ago

Competing in a sport where speed is the pivotal element, Shiffrin had an opportunity to savor some F1 action in 2022. Taking to her X handle, she expressed elation about having had a conversation with the F1 president and meeting Tom Cruise.

"What a cool experience at @F1…got the chance to meet so many inspiring people—from chatting w/ Stefano Domenicali president of F1 & learning about their actions & plans to continue moving in a sustainable direction for the future, to meeting #Maverick (@TomCruise!!)…"

Mikaela Shiffrin recently revealed her talent in water biking and posted a photo on the equipment, gracing the blue pool. This asserts that she has not limited her prowess to alpine skiing.