WNBA All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu recently linked up with former minority Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin. The businessman and philanthropist took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of him with the New York Liberty star during their meet-up.

Rubin did not elaborate on what his meeting with Ionescu was all about, but the former Sixer owner is currently involved with Fanatics, Inc., a manufacturer and online retailer of licensed sportswear for various American sports leagues as well as a seller of sports collectibles.

His multi-billion company is holding a Fanatics Fest event in August in New York, which is billed as a big convention for sports featuring different talents from the various leagues, including Ionescu from the WNBA.

He captioned his IG story post with:

"Awesome visit @sabrina_i, can't wait to come to a game soon!!"

Screenshot of Michael Rubin's IG story post of his meet-up with New York Liberty All-Star guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Rubin used to be a co-owner of the Sixers, part of the group that came in 2011. He, however, sold his stake in the team in 2022 to channel his attention to the expansion of Fanatics.

Sabrina Ionescu, meanwhile, is now in her fifth year playing in New York since being selected first overall in the 2020 draft by the Liberty from the University of Oregon.

In the ongoing WNBA season, the 25-year-old guard has been averaging 15.3 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes for the Liberty (4-0).

Sabrina Ionescu leads Liberty to fourth straight win

Sabrina Ionescu led the New York Liberty to their fourth straight win on Monday, defeating the Seattle Storm, 74-63, in their home game. New York put in strong efforts in the first and third quarters to weather the Storm and stay undefeated in the ongoing WNBA season.

Ionescu paced the Liberty in the victory, finishing with 20 points and eight assists in 34 minutes of play

Fellow All-Star Breanna Stewart had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Jonquel Jones had 16 and 8. Following the game, Sabrina Ionescu spoke about her performance and the direction they want to take collectively this season.

The former Oregon standout said by way of SB Nation:

"I think that's obviously been the growth of this team, is just being able to to play a season together last year, coming into this year. We've kind of picked up where we left off."

Adding:

"People are getting used to my passes, I'm getting used to the way that people are playing as well. Obviously still had a little too many turnovers tonight but it's been really nice to see how we've been able to move the ball and do so without, necessarily, play-calling."

Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty reached the WNBA finals last season but lost to the Las Vegas Aces in their best-of-five series, 3-1.

New York plays next on Thursday at home against the Chicago Sky.