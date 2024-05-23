“I don’t play about my girls": Angel Reese turns candid as she sheds light on sharing the spotlight with her teammates

Angel Reese has already begun her ascent to stardom early in her career, and she deserves all the success coming her way. As a WNBA star, she is rubbing shoulders with the biggest celebrities in town and earning money off the basketball court. However, Reese doesn't aspire to reach the pinnacle of fame alone but rather alongside all her teammates.

On Thursday, the Chicago Sky star said she wants her teammates to share the stage as she experiences new opportunities.

“I don’t play about my girls. I want my girls to experience everything. A lot of people don’t get these same opportunities and Imma let everybody eat on it. That’s who I am,” Reese said.

Expand Tweet

Reese went to meet pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z with her aunt. She also recalls refusing to dance alone on Megan Thee Stallion's stage and instead accompanying her Chicago Sky teammates.

Since arriving in the WNBA, Reese has become one of the most sought-after female basketball players. She is being pursued by the biggest fashion brands and famous celebrities are showing up to watch her play in the arena.

With players like Reese and Caitlin Clark pushing the boundaries of the women’s basketball stardom, it is only going to help the league expand.

Angel Reese invests in women’s soccer team

Angel Reese made her biggest investment after she joined the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The WNBA rookie is already testing the waters of business ventures as she invested in the upcoming women’s soccer club in Washington, D.C.

Reese invested in DC Power Football Club, which is one of the eight locations where the upcoming USL Super League will be held. Reese said that the step was her effort to help female athletes elevate everywhere.

“I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board," Reese said in a statement posted by the club’s Twitter account.

Expand Tweet

The USL Super League was about to kick off last year in August. However, the date of the inauguration has been pushed to August this year.