Fnatic vs Team Vitality - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League is about to commence with Week 6. The opening match will be between the defending champions, Fnatic, against the dark horse, Team Vitality. The franchised teams have been competing in the Regular Season to make their way to the Playoffs. Here, the top four teams will make it to the Masters Tokyo event. EMEA is the only region with four slots due to Fnatic's win at the LOCK//IN event.

Week 5 concluded with two matchups. The first was between Fnatic and FUT Esports. Fnatic maintained their top-notch performance as they won the series effortlessly by 2-0. The next match was between Team Vitality and NAVI. Team Vitality put up a great stand, but it was eventually NAVI that won the series by 2-0.

Fnatic vs Team Vitality - Who will open Week 6 with a win at the VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Fnatic has been on a long win streak. They haven't lost a single match in 2023. At LOCK//IN, Fnatic proved themselves to be the best team in the world, and they have continued that level of performance in the league. Currently, Fnatic is the only team with zero losses in the EMEA League.

Team Vitality has proven itself to be a decent contender in the league. Their performance at LOCK//IN showed the potential the team harbored. So far, Team Vitality has won three out of six matches in the league.

Fnatic should win this series. Their long win streak is a testament to how good they have been in 2023. Team Vitality will have to come up with something special to stand a chance in this match.

Head-to-head

These teams once faced each other at the Champions Tour Europe Stage 2: Challengers 2 in 2021, where Fnatic won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

Fnatic's last match was against FUT Esports in the VCT EMEA League, where they won the BO3 series by 2-0. FUT was only able to win a total of 10 rounds in the series.

Team Vitality's last match was against NAVI in the VCT EMEA League, where they lost the series 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can support their favorite teams and watch them play on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties done by streamers and pro players. The match will occur on Wednesday, May 3, at 11 am PT/ 8 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST.

