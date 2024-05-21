3 WWE legends who should be Chad Gable's heel manager

Chad Gable has recently begun playing a darker and more sinister version of himself on WWE programming, something that even his fellow Alpha Academy teammates are not taking well. However, there are a few names who could work well with the former champion in his current role.

Chad Gable officially turned heel on the 15 April 2024 episode of WWE RAW after failing yet again to win the Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn. Since then, the Alpha Academy member has targeted the champion heavily and other stars he comes across. While his fellow Alpha Academy members may not like this new version of Gable, some might be willing to work with him more.

For this list, we will look at three WWE legends who could work with Chad Gable.

#3. Chad Gable and Kurt Angle have a shared history

One WWE legend that Chad has collided with in the past is Kurt Angle. Both men have previously been enemies and were always on opposite teams despite several similarities. Despite this, a pairing between them will certainly interest fans.

As mentioned above, both men have parallel careers. They have an Olympic background, similar move sets, and mannerisms. Although previously enemies, Kurt has entertained the idea of managing Chad in WWE.

#2. MVP has time to manage another WWE star

There have been many superstars turned managers in the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years, one being MVP. The former champion's success as a superstar transferred when he began managing The Hurt Business and later also landed Omos feuds with top stars.

Despite still managing The Nigerian Giant, both men are not featured much on television, giving MVP time to manage another star in Chad Gable. MVP could reason to Chad that he is experienced both in the ring and in managing stars. Also, the dynamic between both men will surely be interesting to witness.

#1. Mark Henry could return to WWE soon

Many superstars decided to join AEW in the past few years, one of them being Mark Henry. Although he began as a superstar, he started undertaking more backstage roles and on-screen authority, something he could bring if he returned to the Stamford-based promotion.

It was recently rumored that his deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion will end soon, and there are no updates on whether he will renew his contract. With this in mind, he could instead return to the Stamford-based promotion in a role he has already been playing for a while. Also, he was in charge of recruiting some of the top stars in the company, like Bianca Belair, Braun Strowman, and more. With this in mind, the transition to being an on-screen authority will come naturally.