3 WWE stars who got replaced in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament 

This year, WWE will crown its King of the Ring Tournament winner in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For those unaware, the King and Queen of the Ring PLE is set to be broadcast live on May 25th, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Stamford-based promotion has already announced significant first-round matches for the event. During a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, major names like Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, and Jey Uso qualified for the first round.

However, some rounds saw drastic changes, with certain superstars being replaced in the KOTR. In this article, we will discuss three superstars who were replaced in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

#3. Kofi Kingston replaced Xavier Woods in the King of the Ring tournament

Kofi Kingston is slated to go up against Rey Mysterio in the first round of KotR on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Initially, Xavier Woods was announced for the same spot.

However, it was later revealed that Woods had been pulled from the tournament due to not being medically cleared to compete. Consequently, Kofi was declared as his replacement in the match.

Currently, there is no timeline for the return of the New Day member following the announcement of his injury.

#2. Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre

Jey Uso advanced to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament by defeating Finn Balor on the latest episode of the red brand. Originally, Drew McIntyre was announced for the tournament before Jey Uso.

Just hours before the latest RAW, WWE disclosed McIntyre's injury. As a result, Adam Pearce announced Jey Uso as McIntyre's replacement. Despite Drew's attempt to interfere during the first round, Jey Uso still managed to emerge victorious.

As of writing, there is no expected timeline for the squared circle comeback of the Scottish Warrior. However, Drew is still expected to be part of television due to his ongoing heated rivalry with CM Punk on the red brand.

#1. Bobby Lashley got replaced recently

Unfortunately, Bobby Lashley is the latest addition to the list of superstars being replaced in the King of the Ring 2024 tournament. This news was disclosed by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis through his social media account. Aldis revealed that the All Mighty had injured himself during training ahead of his match against Tama Tonga in the first round of KotR.

As a consequence, Aldis announced Lashley's withdrawal from the tournament. However, the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed. Additionally, the General Manager of the Friday night show has announced The Pride's Angelo Dawkins as Lashley's replacement.

This means that fans will now witness a clash between Tama Tonga and Angelo Dawkins in the first round of King of the Ring 2024 on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

