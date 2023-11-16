33-year-old star to turn babyface for the first time in his WWE career and dethrone Logan Paul in 2024? Analyzing the chances

Since winning his first-ever WWE championship, Logan Paul has been notably absent from television appearances as the United States Champion. However, in a recent announcement, the company revealed that The Maverick will be part of WWE's 2024 international premium live event, Elimination Chamber, scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

With the YouTube sensation now included in the show, it's highly likely that he will defend his title at the event, due to which fans might witness some potentially shocking developments. Grayson Waller might possibly dethrone Logan Paul, and secure his first-ever US Title. The fans could see Grayson Waller initiating a feud with The Maverick before Elimination Chamber 2024, leading to the above scenario unfolding.

In a rather surprising twist, Waller might turn face for the first time in his main roster run, especially since the event takes place in his hometown.

Drawing a parallel to the past, Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews in All Elite Wrestling, wrestled in Australia during WWE Super Show-Down in 2018. Despite being a heel star, Murphy was booked as a babyface, and received massive cheers from his hometown fans. A similar scenario might unfold with Waller, and if the match does take place, the chances of Grayson Waller winning the US Title seem likely.

The developments at Elimination Chamber 2024 will be intriguing to watch, as the Maverick is now set to be featured in the PLE.

Logan Paul announced retirement from boxing to focus on his WWE return

After claiming the United States Championship, Logan Paul has been proudly displaying his gold everywhere he goes, even sharing some lively snapshots with the title. However, in a recent interview with Fox Business, The Maverick made a significant announcement, revealing his retirement from boxing. He expressed his intention to shift his focus entirely to his ongoing WWE run as a champion.

During the interview, Logan Paul highlighted his undefeated streak in boxing, but emphasized that his primary focus moving forward will be on being a wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion, rather than continuing his career as a fighter.

The US Champion stated:

“I think I’m retired from boxing. I’ve done enough, going fully undefeated at 25-0. I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler. Beat Rey Mysterio. Fair and square for the US Championship."

It will indeed be fascinating to observe the unfolding developments in the near future, particularly with the YouTube sensation's retirement from boxing. Now that Logan Paul has shifted his primary focus to being a WWE champion, and has officially retired from the boxing world, fans are eager to see how Triple H and the creative team will book the US Champion in the coming months.

