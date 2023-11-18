4 changes Paul Heyman could set into motion amidst Roman Reigns' absence

Paul Heyman is nearing his fourth year as Roman Reigns’ advocate. The veteran manager became the Tribal Chief’s Wise Man in the lead-up to Payback 2020. Under Heyman’s mentorship, Reigns went on to become the fourth longest-reigning WWE Champion of all time.

That being said, Heyman seems to have outgrown his role as Roman Reigns’ advocate. He is currently focusing on preparing Solo Sikoa to be the “next big thing” (with all due respect to Brock Lesnar) on SmackDown amid the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s absence.

For those wondering about Reigns’ whereabouts, the Head of the Table is on his post-Crown Jewel break. He was reported to return to WWE in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2023, but Triple H scrapped those plans because he didn’t want the top star to overshadow the premium live event itself.

Here are four changes Paul Heyman could set into motion amidst Roman Reigns’ absence from SmackDown:

#4. Build The Bloodline around Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa was “sent by the elders” to help Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. The Street Champion officially joined The Bloodline on the fallout episode of SmackDown, and the rest is history.

Sikoa has been absolutely unstoppable under the Wise Man’s tutelage. He even supposedly retired John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. Heyman can potentially build the entire Bloodline around the Enforcer by preparing him to take over the Island of Relevancy amid Roman Reigns’ absence.

#3. Bring Ava to SmackDown

Ava Raine or simply Ava, is a fourth generation superstar in WWE. She is The Rock’s eldest daughter with his first wife, Dany Garcia. The 22-year-old star was previously aligned with Joe Gacy’s Schism in NXT, but the faction disbanded at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Ava was seen talking to Paul Heyman during an off-the-record segment caught by NXT Anonymous on the October 10 episode of the white and gold brand. The Wise Man could bring her to the main roster amid Roman Reigns’ absence.

#2. Help The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day have been the dominant faction on Monday Night RAW for almost a year now. The group currently holds the women’s, tag team, and NXT North American titles, and it seems there’s no one who can stop them.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline have crossed paths on RAW and SmackDown in the past. Heyman could leverage Roman Reigns’ absence to become the unofficial manager of The Judgment Day and help them dominate the blue brand as well.

#1. Introduce the next "Paul Heyman Guy"

The litany of stars that have been managed by Paul Heyman is simply incredible. From Steve Austin to The Undertaker to Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, the list of stars that Heyman has managed is virtually endless. Most of the "Paul Heyman Guys" have been a major success in the business.

Speaking of Paul Heyman Guys, there’s a superstar that has already caught the attention of the Wise Man. As a matter of fact, Heyman has already worked with him on NXT. The star is none other than Bron Breakker, and he could be the next Paul Heyman Guy after the Wise Man gets done with Roman Reigns.

