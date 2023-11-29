4 reasons why CM Punk is currently a free agent in WWE

WWE Survivor Series WarGames aired this past Saturday, and it featured three big returns. Randy Orton made his comeback in the main event, which was promoted ahead of time. R-Truth also returned in a surprise appearance during a backstage segment.

Perhaps the most notable return was that of CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar made his comeback at the end of the night. This caused the Chicago crowd to collectively lose their minds about the returning hero.

Punk being back in World Wrestling Entertainment for the first time in almost a decade is a big deal. Fans are amazed, and it seems as if everybody keeps talking about the former world champion.

Interestingly, CM Punk has yet to be assigned an official brand. He appeared on Monday Night RAW but is seemingly a free agent as of now. This may surprise some, but there are several potential reasons for the decision. This article will look at some of those reasons.

Below are four reasons why CM Punk is currently a free agent in WWE.

#4. He signed with WWE at the last minute

CM Punk's WWE return has been hinted at and teased for months. At least, that's what fans have been thinking. Almost as soon as the former world champion was unceremoniously fired from AEW, fans began looking into anything he or World Wrestling Entertainment personalities did as clues to point towards a potential return.

All of the clues the WWE Universe believed to be seeing may not have actually been there. According to reports, Triple H and CM Punk didn't start talking until last week. As a result, his return came together at the last minute.

Triple H may have CM Punk as a free agent because there hasn't been enough time to fully decide on his future plans yet. If the creative team didn't even know about his return, which they likely didn't, nothing concrete has likely been decided on as of yet.

#3. It creates more intrigue ahead of his in-ring debut

CM Punk on RAW

If WWE knows how to do anything at all, it is to make the most out of a little. The pro wrestling juggernaut doesn't move at an accelerated pace by any means. The stories take time to stew and develop.

While that doesn't appeal to every pro wrestling fan, it has proven to be a successful formula for the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. WWE will take their time to build interest and anticipation almost every time, and the same could apply to CM Punk.

Just like with Jade Cargill, Punk may be a free agent to keep fans on their toes. Nobody knows where Punk will officially land. As a result, fans on social media are speculating about it constantly. Triple H and officials may be keeping The Straight Edge Superstar's future unclear to keep the discourse flowing.

#2. Being a free agent allows CM Punk to wrestle a greater variety of opponents

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

CM Punk isn't the only free agent in WWE today. Prior to being taken out of action, John Cena was also a free agent who could appear on any brand. Heading into WrestleMania, he appeared on RAW. For his feud with Solo Sikoa, Cena was on SmackDown.

Other WWE free agents include top stars such as Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar. Cena, Paul, and Lesnar all share both star power and the fact that they're part-time. Beyond that, however, keeping them free agents offers flexibility.

The Straight Edge Superstar may be a free agent for the flexibility in particular. This could allow the company to book him against a greater variety of opposition. One feud could see him battling Seth Rollins on RAW, while the next could see him jousting with LA Knight on SmackDown.

#1. Punk might not choose a brand until after the 2024 Royal Rumble

The 2024 Royal Rumble event is rapidly approaching. WWE's next main roster Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, January 27th, 2024. The show will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

So far, only one match has technically been confirmed for the big event. The Men's Royal Rumble Match has been announced, with Cody Rhodes revealing himself to be the first entry in the 30-man match.

CM Punk may be a free agent because the current plan could be for him to enter and win the Men's Royal Rumble match. From there, he could officially decide on his WWE brand based on whatever championship he pursues. If he challenges for the World Heavyweight Title, for example, he'll be a RAW star.

