3 WWE stars who can replace Seth Rollins if his injury is serious

Yesterday on WWE Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins proved once again to be a fighting champion as he retained his title against Jinder Mahal.

Whilst this should be a moment to celebrate, Rollins and his fans are now waiting nervously as he, the Visionary, is awaiting results from an MRI scan after he reportedly picked up an injury to his knee during his match against the Modern-Day Maharaja.

With Seth potentially out of action due to injury, we will take a look at 3 top stars who could take his place as either the biggest babyface on RAW or be the next in line to hold the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3 - The American Nightmare holds down the fort

One of the biggest things that WWE has managed to achieve over the past year has been its ability to create a multitude of likable and talented top-tier babyface stars.

Alongside Rollins, one of the most loved performers in WWE is his old rival, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been a shining light in WWE since he returned there in 2022. If Rollins does indeed take some time away, then Cody can more than well fill that void as RAW's biggest babyface performer.

During a recent interview on My Mom's Basement, Rhodes was asked as one of WWE's veterans in the locker room if he at all tries to emulate a leadership style similar to that of John Cena:

"I think if you try to copy what he did, you're not.. Everyone's gotta do it their own way. And I think my style of, if I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be the lead by example. I know because of my time in management and being executive as beneficial as that was to me and as educational as it was to me, sometimes it's easier to lead by example. Really versus telling them this is gonna work or being so adamant that they need to do this and need to do this because everybody is different." (H/T Sportskeeda)

#2 - The Honorary Uce wins the big one

As well as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, another universally adored performer on Monday Night RAW is Sami Zayn.

The former member of the Bloodline had a career year in 2023, from challenging Roman Reigns in his hometown of Montreal to main-eventing WrestleMania and establishing himself as a top-tier main-event star.

With 2023 now in the rearview mirror, Sami recently took to social media to thank his legion of fans who were there for him these past 12 months:

"Haven’t been very active on here lately. It’s been a very crazy and in some ways a difficult time for me, but I’m very grateful to be in these great cities with such great fans to end what has been such a remarkable year. This life has been too good to me. My career has been so unbelievable, every show is a gift. Thank you all, just know I am very happy to be there with you guys," posted Zayn.

Whether Sami replaces Seth Rollins as the top face on RAW or even wins the vacant World Heavyweight title, it cannot be denied that it is a spot that he thoroughly deserves.

#1 - The Scottish Warrior reaches WWE's mountaintop

One performer who certainly feels that the World Heavyweight Championship is his for the taking is the two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

During a recent interview with WWE Raw Talk, Drew McIntyre looked back on his journey to the red brand and stated that he would take the world title away from Seth Rollins:

"I move over to Raw and I should just forgive and forget, like everybody else around here. I should put on those sunglasses that Roddy Piper had in ‘They Live. I feel like I’m the only one wearing them right now, actually, because I’m the only one who can see the freaking truth. I’ll tell you how I’ll get over it. There’s only one way Drew McIntyre is gonna get over this whole Bloodline thing. It’s when I beat Seth Rollins for the World Title. Simple." (H/T WrestleZone)

The Scottish Warrior recently went to war with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of RAW, and although he came up short in the matchup, he more than feels as though the gold is still in his future.

Now looking to take an easier path to the gold, a vacant World Championship may sit very nicely with Drew as he may be the first in line to be awarded a shot at the big gold belt.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here