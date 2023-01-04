5 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2023: Massive return leads to Roman Reigns getting dethroned, Long-awaited debut finally happens, Unexpected shocker

The year 2022 turned out to be a very happening and unpredictable one for WWE.

Who would have thought this time last year that Cody Rhodes would leave AEW and return to WWE? Who would have thought that the likes of Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and several other released stars would return? And most importantly, who would have thought that Vince McMahon would no longer be running the company and Triple H would take over?

If there's one thing that 2022 has taught or reminded the professional wrestling business, it is that you can "never say never" to any fantasy scenario.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five Bold Predictions for WWE in the upcoming year 2023.

#5 Brock Lesnar finally has the much-awaited match against Matt Riddle

The concept of "dream matches" is one of the most exciting things in the pro-wrestling business. The likes of The Rock vs. John Cena, Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, Edge vs. AJ Styles, and many others were a treat for the fans.

One exciting match-up that fans have wanted to see for quite a while now is between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. The Original Bro has confidently, and rather arrogantly, promised in the past that he will retire The Beast Incarnate. It reportedly led to real-life heat between the two. While Lesnar has refused to work with Riddle in the past, we've seen how things change in this business.

A match between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle would be a thrilling contest for the WWE Universe in 2023. Plus, this needs to happen in the Fight Pit, considering both stars' previous MMA experience. Who do you think will prevail in this battle?

#4 Alexa Bliss officials debuts as Sister Abigail

Bray Wyatt's WWE return was one of the biggest moments of 2022. The former Universal Champion is a fan-favorite and has proven his creative excellence and amazing storytelling methods time and again. It is only due to him that fans have been so invested in Sister Abigail even after the character never appeared in-person on WWE television.

That could change this year with Sister Abigail finally making her official debut for the company. Over the last few weeks, Alexa Bliss has shown clear signs of turning back to her dark side and aligning with Bray Wyatt again.

During their previous alliance, Bliss did tease about being Sister Abigail, but that never really happened. To take things to the next level this time, we might see Bliss actually transform into the character completely. If there's someone who can pull off this mysterious character, it has to be Little Miss Bliss!

#3 CM Punk shocks everyone and returns to WWE

CM Punk created shockwaves across the pro-wrestling world when he made his debut for AEW in 2021. He went on to become a 2-time AEW World Champion, but the backstage fight at AEW All Out led to him vacating the title and he hasn't appeared for the promotion yet.

Reports have suggested that majority of talent in AEW doesn't want to work with Punk again, leading to many believing that he's done with the company. But does that mean he's done with pro-wrestling as well? Not necessarily!

The last year has seen Triple H bring back multiple massive names to WWE. However, CM Punk returning to WWE in 2023 will break the internet. Ideally, a return of this caliber at the Royal Rumble would blow the roof of the arena. The Voice of the Voiceless is reportedly healing from an injury right now and hence a Royal Rumble appearance seems out of the window.

WWE could still strike a deal with the Best in the World and convince him to return. The issues between the two parties in the past are well known, but if there's one thing that we have learned time and again, it is - Never Say Never.

#2 Cody Rhodes dethrones Roman Reigns as the WWE Champion

Rather, a much more likely Royal Rumble return could be that of Cody Rhodes, who has been out of action due to an injury. Rhodes' return is already being advertised, and he has already made his intentions clear. He wants a shot at the WWE Championship, currently in the possession of Roman Reigns.

A "Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes" feud has money written all over it and Triple H would definitely want to cash in on this matchup. The American Nightmare will definitely be one of the biggest faces in the company once he returns and it could finally be the time for someone to take the WWE title off Reigns. This would also help in keeping two separate world titles on each brand.

#1 Roman Reigns still remains the Universal Champion throughout the year

It seems ages ago that Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship. He has held on to the title now for over 850 days, which is a rare and highly impressive feat in the modern era. Truth be told, he has justified this dominance and positioned himself as the biggest star in the business, bringing prestige to the title that was once considered cursed.

While we may see the Tribal Chief dropping the WWE Championship, he could still end up holding the Universal title for the entire year, maybe even all the way till WrestleMania 40. What other storylines do you think could take place with The Bloodline and which unlikely stars could step up to try to dethrone the Head of the Table?

Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these you would like to see the most and share with us your own list of bold predictions.

