Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre

The WWE RAW go-home show for the Money in the Bank 2020 pay-per-view saw the return of former WWE Champion AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was on WWE television for the very first time since his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Styles entered the Last Chance Gauntlet Match to determine the last entrant to the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and won it.

AJ Styles will be one of six Superstars to compete for the briefcase which will give the winner a shot at either the WWE Champion or Universal Champion. With the two-time WWE Champion returning, who could he feud with next?

Let's take a look at 5 feuds for AJ Styles after his return to WWE RAW:

#5 Apollo Crews

This may be an odd choice as Apollo Crews hasn't been featured heavily or prominently over the last year or so on WWE, but he could be a good person to feud with AJ Styles. Recent reports have indicated that Vince McMahon and co. could have some plans for Crews.

McMahon was reportedly told by those backstage to use Crews more on WWE television, which is why he was moved to RAW from SmackDown.

The report also said that WWE could plan to turn Crews heel soon, to perhaps try something different with his character.

Crews, who was supposed to be one of the six Superstars to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, had to be removed due to an injury. This was the spot that Styles eventually took this week on RAW after winning the Gauntlet Match.

AJ Styles could perhaps feud with Crews, who has great in-ring skills and could put on a great match with the former WWE Champion. A high-profile feud with someone like AJ Styles could be the perfect antidote to get his WWE career up and running once he returns from injury!