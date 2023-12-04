Adam Pearce to be attacked by 38-year-old star on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Adam Pearce has done a great job as the general manager of WWE RAW, but there could be some problems. One of the matches he made for this week's episode may land the official in trouble just a few days after his SmackDown counterpart, Nick Aldis, was laid out with an RKO.

Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on WWE RAW, much to the chagrin of Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is set to face Sami Zayn on the show and could potentially defeat him for the second time in a row before moving on to bigger things.

McIntyre could go to Adam Pearce and demand to be added to the world title match between Rollins and Uso. Once he is denied, the former Intercontinental Champion can then attack the WWE RAW general manager out of frustration. This would take his aggressive heel persona to the next level.

A possible suspension may follow, but it would make Drew McIntyre one of the most interesting superstars on WWE RAW if he weren't already. He'd return in time for a World Heavyweight Title match against Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2024. This is the end game, at least for now.

Will Drew McIntyre become WWE RAW's top champion?

The chances of Drew McIntyre winning the World Heavyweight Championship are low at the moment, with Seth Rollins likely to carry it into WrestleMania 40. The Visionary has been pegged to face CM Punk at the event, so expect their eventual clash to be for the belt.

Punk vs. Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title is the perfect main event for Night One of WrestleMania. Meanwhile, McIntyre has several options heading into The Show of Shows. He doesn't need to win the world title to remain a compelling character.

Drew McIntyre could face Brock Lesnar in a highly-anticipated rematch from 2020, when 'Mania happened in the Performance Center. A third match against Sami Zayn is also possible, with the Canadian star finally getting his win back. The Scottish Warrior can also feud with Damian Priest without The Judgment Day getting involved.