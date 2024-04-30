Adam Pearce must sign 30-year-old star to RAW during the WWE Draft and put him in a match against Damian Priest instantly

The WWE Draft has redistributed the composition of wrestlers on RAW and SmackDown and has also promoted several new stars to the main roster. The annual event gives new wings to several fighters who have proven themselves at the developmental level to move up and make a mark. Although several talented names have joined the main roster locker room, Adam Pearce is still missing out on a big NXT name.

Ilja Dragunov is the current NXT Champion and laid his freshest claim to the title after overcoming Bron Breakker. The 30-year-old superstar has shown great caliber both inside and outside the ring. He has also overcome several big NXT names like Carmelo Hayes to solidify his worth in WWE. Notably, it is time for Pearce to use the WWE Draft to bring Dragunov to Raw and put him in the ring against Damian Priest.

#3. WWE Draft needs to bring more talent to RAW

Compared to Friday Night SmackDown, it is safe to say that Monday Night Raw is currently performing underwhelmingly. Seth Rollins is recovering from injuries, CM Punk is yet to fight, and Rhea Ripley had to drop her championship. Thus, the arrival of fresh talent like Ilja Dragunov via WWE Draft will bring new energy to the show.

Damian Priest is yet to establish himself as a dominant champion after his MITB cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. His initial impression against his Backlash opponent Jey Uso flopped because of JD McDonagh. If WWE Draft brings Dragunov and puts him against Damian Priest, RAW will get a big new talent and Priest will also get to shine before Backlash.

#2. The Ring General Gunther is still wrestling for RAW

Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther saw the end of the longest IC title reign at WrestleMania XL. Before his defeat against Sami Zayn, The Ring General had completely dominated almost every superstar in the Raw locker room.

Thus, he is currently one of the best opponents to feud against, especially for new talent. Bringing Ilja Dragunov via the Draft would thus prove very useful since such a chance wasn’t available to Bron Breakker on SmackDown. Gunther can also have a brand change during the draft but it is all a speculation so far.

#1. Striking the same WWE Draft goldmine as Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has a way with words and an infectious sense of enthusiasm. The former NXT Champ joined the SmackDown roster on April 26, 2024, via the WWE Draft. Interestingly, Hayes managed to talk his way into facing the Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes right off the bat

Carmelo Hayes requested in front of The American Nightmare and The COO of WWE, Triple H. Cody Rhodes accepted the challenge and fought Hayes one-on-one to win the match. However, Hayes showed ‘himself’ by keeping up with the champion and getting some pops in between.

Ilja Dragunov can propel himself to a similar height after the Draft on RAW. This will propel Dragunov for future big matches and also launch him in the best way possible for the red brand’s audience.

