Cody Rhodes might be a crucial factor in absent SmackDown star's WWE career 

Cody Rhodes is a popular figure in the WWE locker room, which has led to his building a strong rapport with several superstars on RAW and SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Champion is a former Randy Orton's Legacy group member who teamed with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is always willing to offer a helping hand, but he may need help come Saturday at King & Queen of the Ring. This could come in the form of Ashante "Thee" Adonis, whose career has been in freefall for several months.

Cody Rhodes will defend his championship at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia against Logan Paul, who is aligned with WWE Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Thus, the former AEW executive could benefit from aligning with Adonis and vice versa. He's had little to do on WWE TV for a while now, but his career could kickstart in tandem with the world champion.

Cody Rhodes can propel Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Cedric Alexander into SmackDown's WWE Tag Team Title picture

Adonis' latest endeavors in WWE have seen him tag with Cedric Alexander, whose career has fared similarly. The duo have been teaming in dark matches and have rarely been seen on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes could gift them a golden opportunity to shine in the spotlight by creating a group. This could lead to the pair challenging A-Town Down Under for the WWE Tag Team Championship at some stage.

Ashante "Thee" Adonis' in-ring ability is somewhat underappreciated. He's a fun, high-flyer who can create magical moments. Hit Row's disbandment has disrupted his career, but The American Nightmare could rescue him.

Logan Paul already has a group ready to battle his corner

Since October, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have long been allies of Logan Paul's.

They were by his side as he feuded with Kevin Owens, often taking KO punches regularly on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

The Maverick has the two SmackDowns stars on his side as he heads into battle with Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring. They could be a problem for the two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The tag champions aren't booked for the PLE in Saudi Arabia, which paves the way for a possible interference. Rhodes can prevent them from costing him his title if he calls upon Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Cedric Alexander for backup.

Cody Rhodes has hinted he wants a manager, could turn into a faction

Cody Rhodes is familiar with factions, having led the Nightmare Family in AEW. He spent that run being managed by WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson.

The 38-year-old recently teased linking up with a manager at some stage during his current title reign. The SmackDown star said:

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me, was the same reason I would have loved to have my dad [Dusty Rhodes] around me. I’ll tell you I’m lucky, and I’ll tell you how hard I work and how grateful I am, and that is true, but it was nice to have a guy over my shoulder to say we’re not apologizing for greatness or mediocrity loves company, and we’re not joining that company." [H/T 411Mania].

Several legends fit the bill for Rhodes, including William Regal. The Brit returned to WWE last year after being allowed to leave AEW, and he's now free to appear on TV. He spent most of his time in the Jacksonville-based company as the manager of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The former NXT General Manager could be the perfect icon to monitor the Undisputed Champion. If Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Cedric Alexander align with Rhodes to create a new stable, he could also help.