Cody Rhodes to play a major role in the main event of WWE SmackDown tonight? Exploring the outcome

Tonight's edition of SmackDown will be a special Tribute to the Troops episode. WWE has announced a lot of matches and segments for the show, along with the appearance of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare will open the show tonight and is expected to deliver a promo. Moreover, he could also be a major involvement in the main event of tonight's SmackDown.

Randy Orton and LA Knight will lock horns in a tag team match against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Cody Rhodes could play a key role in the outcome of the match by costing The Bloodline.

The 38-year-old has been tracing his path to Roman Reigns, as he is currently rumored to battle The Trible Chief at WrestleMania 40. Therefore, Rhodes' costing The Bloodline will add another layer to his rivalry with Reigns.

The American Nightmare even tweeted and expressed his excitement to appear on the show tonight. It remains to be seen what he has in store for the special edition of the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Preview: Matches and Segments advertised

WWE has announced a lot of things for the special edition of tonight's show, keeping fans exhilarated to tune into Friday Night SmackDown.

Asuka will battle Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match tonight. This match has been made official in the wake of the ongoing rivalry between Damage CTRL and Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi.

On the other hand, the 8-men torunament to determine the No. 1 contendor for the United States Championship will officially begin tonight. Two of the matches will take place on the show.

Bobby Lashley will battle Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar will lock horns with Dragon Lee. The winners of these two matches will advance to the tournament.

One of the biggest things advertised for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown is the return of CM Punk to the blue brand after nearly a decade. Punk is expected to address the crowd in a promo segment.

Expand Tweet

In the main event of the show, LA Knight and Randy Orton will team up to take on The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here