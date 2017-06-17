From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE filming new episodes of popular show

New episodes of everyone's favourite '80s wrestling show are now being filmed.

Southpaw Regional Wrestling has been a hit with the fans

What’s the story?

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has commenced the filming of new episodes of the WWE Network show Southpaw Regional Wrestling this past week.

In case you didn’t know...

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is a WWE Network exclusive show that is a parody of the territory wrestling scene in North America that was popular before WWE went national. The show features several current WWE Superstars masquerading as parody characters including the likes of John Cena, Rusev, Chris Jericho, Luke Harper, Luke Gallows, TJP, etc.

The show had received overwhelmingly positive reviews after its’ first four episodes were released on 17th March 2017. Southpaw Regional Wrestling currently carries a 9.1 rating on IMDB.

The heart of the matter

After John Cena dropped a hint about a possible new character for Southpaw Regional Wrestling earlier this week via his official Instagram account, PWInsider has now reported that the WWE have commenced filming for new episodes of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Cena, who is one of the major driving forces behind the show, had previously spoken about the positive fan interest surrounding Southpaw Regional Wrestling and had confirmed that there would be more episodes in the future.

Southpaw Regional Wrestling has had four episodes released so far. It will be interesting to see if the WWE take things one step further and promote it to an actual series of some sort. The WWE Universe will have to wait and watch!

What’s next?

There has been no official confirmation from the WWE yet about the filming of the episodes or a release date. Future episodes are coming, but the WWE Universe will have to wait for a while until a release date is officially announced.

Author’s take

Southpaw Regional Wrestling is certainly one of the most interesting shows made for the WWE Network. The jovial nature of the program combined with its tribute to the territory wrestling era is an enjoyable watch for fans of all ages, and it’s great to see that the company are producing more episodes.

