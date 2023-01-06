"I wouldn't mind" - When current WWE star wanted to do 'romantic scenes' with Jennifer Lawrence

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have starred in movies and TV shows, including John Cena, Batista, and The Rock. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins also expressed his desire to pursue an acting career in an interview with BANG Showbiz in 2015.

In the same interview, the 36-year-old disclosed that he would like to do "romantic scenes" with beautiful leading ladies, including Hollywood megastar and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.

"If the opportunity presents itself to go into acting, I definitely wouldn't turn it down. I wouldn't mind doing some romantic scenes with some beautiful leading ladies. [...] Man, who is my favorite? That's a tough one, there are so many wonderful and beautiful leading ladies, but I'd say Jennifer Lawrence. She's looking mighty good in 'The Hunger Games' trilogy. We'll see if that can happen...," he said [H/T: YorkRegion]

That same year, The Hunger Games star was named the highest-paid actress in the world by Forbes. She also appeared in Time's 100 most influential people in the world list.

Seth Rollins is married to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

In early 2019, Seth Rollins started dating Becky Lynch. In August of that same year, the couple announced their engagement. The Man and The Visionary welcomed their first daughter, Roux, in December 2020 and tied the knot nearly six months later.

While Lynch starred in The Marine 6: Close Quarters and played Cyndi Lauper on an episode of Young Rock, her husband has also acted in a few films since 2016, including Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Armed Response, and Like a Boss.

