Jey Uso finally decides, John Cena chooses WrestleMania opponent - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW live from Boston, Massachusetts, looks like a stacked show. The likes of John Cena and Logan Paul are set to return, while The Bloodline's current storyline makes its way over to RAW with two massive matches.

The Road To WrestleMania is starting to heat up, with just under three weeks until the biggest event of the year. Hence, several matches are expected to be announced as part of tonight's event.

There is still plenty of room for surprises as part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 John Cena returns and is attacked by Austin Theory

John Cena returns to WWE in his home state of Massachusetts, and it's believed that this could be where Austin Theory is finally handed his WrestleMania match. The United States Champion was able to endure the grueling Elimination Chamber Match last month and has called out Cena several times over the past year for a dream match at The Show of Shows.

Many fans believe that Austin Theory is the next John Cena, and the youngster wants to put an end to the original to settle any further comparisons. With less than three weeks to go, the build-up to the rumored bout needs to begin this week on RAW. If Theory is the heel in the scenario, then it would make sense for him to attack Cena and lay down the challenge for a match next month.

#4 Carmella defeats Bianca Belair, is added to the WrestleMania match

Since her return to WWE, Carmella has been pushing to be part of WrestleMania and has made an interesting case for herself since Elimination Chamber 2023. This week on WWE RAW, she will take on women's champion Bianca Belair, knowing that if she can defeat her, she could make a case to be added to the title bout at WrestleMania.

It's currently Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, but Carmella has claimed that it should be a triple-threat contest. Hence, a win over the champion will likely earn her a title match and take her one step closer to WrestleMania.

#3 Logan Paul returns to WWE RAW and is ambushed by Seth Rollins

Logan Paul has taken away any hope that Seth Rollins had of a WrestleMania match this year after eliminating him from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The YouTuber even cost Rollins a chance to secure the United States Championship.

Rollins has invited Paul back to WWE RAW this week, and the former world champion will ensure a message is sent. After more than a month of ranting online and in interviews about Paul, Rollins finally has the chance to exact revenge and set up his own WrestleMania match tonight in Boston.

#2 Bray Wyatt sends his puppets to attack Bobby Lashley

Bray Wyatt wasn't in attendance for SmackDown when Bobby Lashley appeared last week, and he could decide to take the same stance on WWE RAW. Uncle Howdy ambushed Lashley but almost fell victim to a Spear when The All Mighty fought back. Hence, it's easy to believe that the mysterious figure will want some revenge.

Wyatt could send his puppets and Uncle Howdy this week to continue the mind games with Lashley. The possible angle could lead to The All Mighty challenging Wyatt to a match at WrestleMania.

#1 Jey Uso finally chooses his side

Jey Uso has been at odds with his family since the Royal Rumble event when Sami Zayn turned his back on The Bloodline. Jey is unsure whose side he is on now and could finally clarify his stance when his brother takes on Sami Zayn on tonight's WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns mentioned on SmackDown that he would hold Jimmy responsible if Jey doesn't make a decision by Friday. Hence, this could be his final chance to convince Jey that he needs to return to the family.

