John Cena's real-life friend to betray him tonight? 4 WWE stars who may help The Bloodline win at Fastlane 2023

We are less than 24 hours away from the Fastlane 2023 Premium Live event, which is highly anticipated by fans worldwide. The event will feature an impressive match card, including names like John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. For those who may not know, the Cenation Leader is scheduled to compete in a traditional tag team match alongside LA Knight, facing Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

The go-home edition of the blue brand featured a massive brawl, further intensifying anticipation for their tag team showdown. With Cena and the Bloodline involved in this match, the company may have some surprises and twists.

That said, let's explore four superstars who may aid the Bloodline to win their match at the Fastlane Premium Live event.

#4. Roman Reigns may return at Fastlane 2023

One of the superstars most likely to assist the Samoan faction is none other than the Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns. The company has already announced Roman Reigns' return for the next week's SmackDown.

However, the Undisputed Champion might also make an unexpected appearance at Fastlane to help the Bloodline secure victory over John Cena and LA Knight.

The interference from the Tribal Chief will intensify the rivalry between Cena, Knight, and the Bloodline. It could also lead to a championship match between Reigns and Cena or Knight vs. Reigns, which are heavily rumored.

#3. Ava makes her main roster debut to aid the Samoan faction at Fastlane 2023

Another star who could make her presence felt to aid the Bloodline might be Ava. The potential reason behind this is that Gacy declared the Schism to be dead, followed by Ava posting a cryptic tweet simply saying goodbye to NXT.

This seems like a tease for her upcoming main roster debut. With a solid connection to the Samoan family, Ava might be tied to the ongoing Bloodline Saga. Solo Sikoa had a similar trajectory when he debuted at Clash at the Castle to cost Drew McIntyre a match against Roman Reigns.

#2. AJ Styles might turn heel and helps the Bloodline at Fastlane 2023

Cena's real-life friend, AJ Styles, might be a surprising name for fans who could aid the Bloodline at Fastlane 2023.

The Cenation Leader recently revealed his growing relationship with the Phenomenal One and praised his in-ring talent. However, with reports of Cena facing Reigns at Crown Jewel PLE, this could indicate that AJ Styles might be excluded from the title picture, at least for the Crown Jewel show.

The potential reason behind Styles turning on Cena could be the latter's failure to rescue him backstage during the Bloodline's assault, as the Phenomenal One had previously come to Cena's aid. Styles' heel turn could introduce an unexpected twist into the ongoing storyline involving Cena and the Samoan faction.

#1. Paul Heyman might bring Bron Breakker at Fastlane 2023

Bron Breakker could be another name who might appear at Fastlane PLE to assist Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Paul Heyman could be the one who brings the NXT star in case Roman Reigns fails to appear on the show.

As the Special Counsel was granted permission by the Tribal Chief to be in Breakker's corner on the upcoming edition of NXT, he might also obtain permission to bring Bron to Fastlane 2023 to aid the Samoan faction.

