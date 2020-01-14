Keith Lee reacts to Brock Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match at #1
Jan 14, 2020 IST
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came out on tonight's RAW and the latter talked about Lesnar entering the Royal Rumble match in the #1 spot. The duo was interrupted by WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, and the segment ended with Lesnar hitting a thunderous F5 on Truth.
Around the same time, WWE's official Twitter handle posted a tweet, putting over Lesnar's RAW appearance and mentioning the fact that he's going to enter in at #1 in the annual free-for-all. The tweet bagged a reaction from NXT's Keith Lee, who posted a bunch of "Thinking Face" emojis as a response to the tweet. Check out the tweets below:
Lee's response led to fans coming in droves and speculating on a possible face-off between Lee and Lesnar during the Royal Rumble match. Keith Lee is one of the most popular Superstars in NXT at the moment.
He is incredibly agile for a guy his size, and recently turned eyes with his performance at WWE Survivor Series, where he pinned former Universal Champion Seth Rollins during a 5-on-5-on-5 Triple Threat Survivor Series Elimination match, contested between RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT.
Royal Rumble has given the WWE Universe tons of never-before-seen face-offs in the past. Watching Lee and Lesnar go at it during the Rumble match would be something the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.