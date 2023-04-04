33-year-old WWE Superstar is a "victim of bad booking," according to wrestling veteran Konnan

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is a "victim of bad booking."

Belair signed with the company in 2016. She spent nearly four years in NXT before making her main roster debut in 2020. Since then, The EST of WWE has been one of the top female competitors. The 33-year-old has been the RAW Women's Champion for over a year.

On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed the possibility of Belair turning heel while claiming that she has been a victim of poor booking in WWE.

"Bianca is super over. She's just a victim of bad booking as are most of the women. And I think, you know, she's happy to be champion. She hasn't been there a long time, she probably doesn't want to make any waves and she does what she's told but she's super over," he said. [0:55 - 1:12]

Bianca Belair defeated Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 39

In February 2023, Asuka defeated Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan in an Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The two superstars squared off last Sunday at WrestleMania 39. Despite Asuka's efforts, she failed to dethrone The EST of WWE.

During the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan criticized the build-up to the RAW Women's Championship match at 'Mania.

"Now this Asuka thing [Asuka vs. Belair] has me zero interested in it because they haven't done a good build-up," he said. [1:12 - 1:20]

Last night on RAW, Belair was confronted by newly-crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator told the RAW Women's Champion that she was lucky she did not challenge her at WrestleMania instead of Charlotte Flair. However, Ripley vowed to square off against Belair in the future.

