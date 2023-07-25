38-year-old star reveals how he is preparing for the "biggest WWE RAW crowd in Tampa history" tonight

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar has claimed to be getting ready for the "biggest WWE RAW crowd" in the history of Tampa Bay, Florida.

The road to SummerSlam 2023 continues tonight in the Amalie Arena in Tampa. There are multiple big segments scheduled for this week's show. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will have a contract signing with Finn Balor tonight to make their title match at the Biggest Party of the Summer official.

Logan Paul will be in the house for tonight's show to respond to Ricochet's challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion Gunther will have a face-to-face, and Zoey Stark will battle Becky Lynch in a singles match on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear tonight after being attacked by Brock Lesnar last week. The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate are set to clash again at SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5. Rhodes took to Twitter today to state that he is preparing for the biggest WWE RAW crowd in Tampa history by signing a bunch of merch available at the stands at tonight's show.

"Biggest #WWERaw crowd in Tampa history! We are prepping. Weight-belts and auto mats and all kinds of goods at the stands tonight. Ybor. 8/7c on @USANetwork," tweeted Rhodes.

WWE veteran suggests Cody Rhodes should invade Brock Lesnar's house

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested that Cody Rhodes should invade Brock Lesnar's house in their current storyline.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have been battling since the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Beast offered to team up with Rhodes against The Bloodline in a tag team match but decided to brutally attack The American Nightmare before the bout. The former AEW star defeated Lesnar at Backlash but lost to the 46-year-old at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo said he would have Cody Rhodes chase Brock Lesnar across the country in the storyline if he were booking the show. The veteran added that he would shoot a home invasion angle as well.

"Cody got derailed by Lesnar and he was in a program with Lesnar. Then he started the whole thing, Lesnar doesn't want to come to RAW because he's afraid of me. That's where again if Vince Russo is writing, now I'm going to Brock's house. Guess what, Brock don't come to me, I'm going to Brock's house. You mean to tell me even if this is Brock's time off, he won't film something at his house, not wanting to leave home? Cody could have stalked him around Texas. That's what I would've done," said Russo. [From 37:22 - 37:58]

Cody Rhodes was unable to finish his story and defeat Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if he will get the opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title ever again.

Have you enjoyed the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

