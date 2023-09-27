38-year-old superstar calls out WWE camera team for awkward shot taken moments before being called "Big D"

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured a noteworthy segment of Miz TV. Fans expected Drew McIntyre to address the fact that he left Jey Uso to fend for himself last week. The former WWE Champion took to his social media account to address an awkward photo that was taken of him during that segment.

On last week's episode of the Monday night show, Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso collided in the main event. Toward the end of the match, Jey decided to kick Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in the face, cementing his decision not to join the faction. However, after the Scottish Warrior won the match and made his way up the ramp, The Judgment Day attacked Jey. While McIntyre stood on the ramp deciding whether to help Jey, Cody Rhodes ran down to make the save.

On this week's episode of the red brand, The Miz hosted another segment of his talk show where he invited McIntyre to discuss what happened last week. It looks like the camera team took a photo of the former WWE Champion from an awkward angle that caught his attention. He called out the team while posting the photo through his social media account.

Is Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre turning heel?

Last week, many members of the audience speculated that the Scottish Warrior would turn heel based on him not helping out Jey Uso. On this week's show, Drew McIntyre went head-to-head with New Day member, Kofi Kingston.

The two men traded blows and had a competitive match on RAW. During the clash, McIntyre's close friend and commentator, Wade Barrett stated that his friend was in a dark place. After winning the match, McIntyre didn't stay back to help Kofi Kingston when he was attacked by The Viking Raiders but decided to head to the back.

McIntyre's new attitude may lead to him turning into one of WWE's most dangerous heels given that his former tag team partner was released from the company. We will have to wait and see how things play out to see where his character is taken.

