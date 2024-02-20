38-year-old WWE Superstar sends 3-word message after ending Cody Rhodes' 2854-day run

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar recently sent a three-word message after ending Cody Rhodes' incredible run on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Drew McIntyre.

On the latest edition of the red brand's show, McIntyre locked horns with Rhodes. Both showed incredible strength inside the squared circle. The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso first tried to distract The American Nightmare, but he dealt with him. However, Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere to hit Cody with the Samoan Spike, ultimately leading to The Scottish Warrior picking up the win.

This defeat marked Cody Rhodes' first singles loss via pinfall on a WWE TV show in 2,854 days. He was last pinned on the April 28, 2016, episode of SmackDown, where he lost to Apollo Crews.

Drew McIntyre took to Instagram after the show to post a couple of pictures from his match. In his post's caption, The Scottish Warrior hinted that he would aim for the win no matter how.

"Whatever it takes. #WWERAW," McIntyre wrote.

You can check out Drew McIntyre's Instagram story below:

Disco Inferno believes Damian Priest should cash in on Cody Rhodes if he wins the title from Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said that he believes Damian Priest should cash in his MITB contract on Rhodes and win the title if the latter defeats Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

"The story if he wins isn't near as good as the story leading up to him winning. Honestly, right then and there Priest cashes in is what I would do. Now what you've done is like, you know, he didn't finish his story because his story, he had an ending for like five minutes. [And he's chasing it again.] Right," he said.

Many fans believe The Rock might betray The Bloodline to help Cody Rhodes win the title at The Show of Shows, which could set up a match between The Great One and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 41.

It remains to be seen what the company has planned for Rhodes' future.

What did you think about The American Nightmare's loss on the latest episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.