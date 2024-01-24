"A true history maker," "Roman Reigns is finished" - WWE Universe wants 10-time champion to break major 26-year-old record

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will enter WrestleMania 40 for the fourth time with the same title. However, fans believe that a 10-time champion will make history by breaking a major record in the promotion in a few days.

Last year, Cody Rhodes returned after a major injury and won the Men's Royal Rumble match. He went on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and lost. However, The American Nightmare hasn't given up and wants another match with The Tribal Chief.

Last year, Cody Rhodes announced that he's entering the 2024 Royal Rumble and aims to win it. Recently, WWE teased the idea of The American Nightmare winning the match for the second time in a row, and fans are wholeheartedly behind the idea as they want him to break a significant WWE record.

Check out some reactions below:

In 1997 and 1998, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was the last superstar to win the gimmick match back-to-back. If Cody Rhodes wins the match, he will break a record that Austin set almost twenty-five years ago.

Cody Rhodes's former WWE Tag Team partner weighs in on a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

Roman Reigns made a lot of new enemies during his run as The Tribal Chief. Moreover, he also lost his biggest ally, which was Jey Uso. Later, Main-Event Jey teamed up with Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW, and they even captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

However, The Bloodline runs deep, and the family members have always discussed each other's runs. Speaking on TNT Sport, Jey spoke about the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns after The People's Champion's comments about The Tribal Chief:

"I get questions all the time who you (pick) Rock or Roman. Man, but if I could pick somebody, it should be Roman, because he's been in the game, he has The Bloodline with him, and there's no beating... And I feel like just if there was one person it would have to be The Rock. Let alone man, if he needs help Uce, I got you." [From 13:53 to 14:22]

It will be interesting to see which superstar wins the gimmick match and punches their ticket for WrestleMania 40.

