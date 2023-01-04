Bloodline member mocks John Cena after attacking the WWE star during a dark segment

One-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jey Uso recently mocked John Cena after attacking the 16-time world champion on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On this past week's episode of SmackDown, John Cena and Kevin Owens were victorious in a tag team match over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, the celebrations were cut short as The Bloodline jumped Cena and Owens in a three-on-two assault after the cameras stopped filming.

Taking to Instagram, Jey Uso further mocked Cena, as she shared a photo of him and Jimmy Uso attacking him. Jey's choice of emoji on his Instagram story was also quite telling.

Check out a screengrab of Jey Uso's Instagram story:

After the loss on SmackDown, The Bloodline got back on winning terms on the latest episode of RAW. The Usos and Sami Zayn were victorious in a six-man tag team match against Kevin Owens and The Street Profits. Solo Sikoa also beat Elias in a singles match.

John Cena sent an emotional message after his win on SmackDown

16-time world champion John Cena addressed the WWE Universe, which was in attendance for the latest edition of SmackDown.

Following Cena and Owens' match, The Cenation Leader thanked fans for their support over the last two decades. He added that fans have given him the greatest gift they ever could.

"I just want to say thank you so much, for giving me the greatest gift you ever could, and that is allowing me to step into this ring for twenty straight years. I've had one match, at least, every single year since I started in 2002. This year was the first year it wasn't gonna happen, until I found out the last event of the year, is right in my backyard here in Tampa Bay."

John Cena @JohnCena #ThankYou. #Smackdown Thank you @WWE Universe for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown

Prior to his latest tag team match, Cena's latest match was at SummerSlam 2021, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen if Cena will return for WrestleMania 39, where he is rumored to face Logan Paul.

