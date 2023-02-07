"Brock Lesnar, Edge, Alpha Academy, and Hurt Business" - Former WWE personality bashes the company for inconsistency on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo called out the company for inconsistencies on the match card during this week's RAW.

It's WrestleMania season, and RAW brought out some of its top stars for this week's edition. Edge, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Cody Rhodes were all a part of this week's programming. However, some filler matches were also spread throughout the show.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo came down hard on WWE for their inconsistency throughout the show. He pointed out how the creative team booked top stars such as Edge and Brock Lesnar throughout the show and also added some filler segments like Alpha Academy vs. The Hurt Business.

"This is the problem with WWE. They give you segments like this that allow you to turn the channel. Nobody is watching Alpha Academy vs. The Hurt Business, nobody cares. That is the problem, the inconsistency. Brock Lesnar, Edge, Alpha Academy, and Hurt Business. No, no. That's a channel change right there." [49:35 - 50:57]

The Hurt Business reunited on WWE RAW

WWE has been hinting at a reunion of The Hurt Business for several weeks. The two stars were often seen backstage discussing a possible reconciliation with MVP.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin finally buried the hatchet with MVP as he accompanied his former associates to ringside during their match with Alpha Academy.

With MVP in their corner, Cedric and Shelton fought their adversaries with renewed vigor and put on an impressive show. Alexander finally hit an earth-shattering backbreaker on Gable to pick up the win for his team.

