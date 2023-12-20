Cody Rhodes breaks silence after major announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has broken his silence after a major announcement from outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhodes is currently in a heated feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo locked horns on last week's episode of RAW. The match ended in a DQ after Nakamura sprayed the poison mist on The American Nightmare's face.

However, on the latest episode of the red brand this week, Cody Rhodes took his revenge by attacking The King of Strong Style during his promo.

The American Nightmare recently took to Twitter to break his silence after winning The Wrestling Club's top babyface award. Rhodes jokingly wrote that he won it only because he ordered popcorn for the kids.

"It’s just cuz I ordered all that popcorn I bet," Rhodes tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke and Cody are set to lock horns again in a rare stipulation on an upcoming WWE show. You can read more about it here.

Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes might not win the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter said that he believes CM Punk's inclusion in the 2024 Royal Rumble might be unfortunate for Cody Rhodes as The Second City Saint will probably be the favorite to win it.

"I'd do the first-time-ever Royal Rumble, where somehow both of them go over the top rope at the same time, and they get a choice of who to choose. And, of course, CM Punk will choose Seth Rollins. Cody will choose Roman Reigns. I don't know what those two left in the ring at this point. I am gonna say that it is probably gonna be Punk if they are the last two guys. Unfortunate for Cody because you know Cody has been in a top top spot. But now Punk has come in, and the whole field of play has changed."

Fans believe Randy Orton might interfere in a possible rematch between Cody Rhode and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the match.

Do you believe The American Nightmare will finally dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.