Cody Rhodes sends a cryptic message before The Rock and Roman Reigns' appearance on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has teased the arrival of new merchandise ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be unforgettable, with The Rock and Roman Reigns scheduled to make an appearance. The anticipation is high, especially after The Great One's recent altercation with Cody Rhodes, setting the stage for their massive tag team match at WrestleMania.

Adding to the buzz, The American Nightmare has now teased the release of new merchandise on Instagram, hinting at the unveiling of new t-shirt designs on WWE Shop just in time for Monday Night RAW.

Check out his recent story below:

Wrestling veteran wants Cody Rhodes to confront Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The closing segment of last week's RAW, featuring The Rock's beatdown of Cody Rhodes was one of the most memorable moments in recent wrestling television.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested that Cody Rhodes should question Seth Rollins' loyalty on this week's episode of WWE RAW, especially considering their upcoming tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Russo believes Rhodes should ask Rollins where he was during The Rock's attack, raising doubts about The Visionary's commitment to their cause.

"Where was Seth? That's where you need to go next week. But they won't. You know they won't, bro. You know Cody is not gonna ask the question: where the hell were you? And now really cause some doubt and drama going into WrestleMania. You know they're not gonna go there. They're gonna forget all about it. But as I'm watching this, if you want me to connect the dots, then where was his buddy Seth when he was getting his a** kicked?" Vince Russo said.

With tensions running high and personal issues at play, fans are eagerly anticipating how this volatile situation will unfold in the lead-up to their highly anticipated main event match on Night 1 of 'Mania.

